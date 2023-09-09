Why Pac-12 officials are assigned to Mississippi State football home game vs Arizona

STARKVILLE — Despite the teams playing at Davis Wade Stadium, there will be a Pac-12 officiating crew on the field for Mississippi State football's Week 2 matchup against Arizona on Saturday.

Why? It's an agreement made when the teams scheduled a home-and-home series in May 2014, according to a contract obtained by the USA TODAY Network. The visiting team was given rights to choose the officiating assignment.

John Love is the head referee assigned for the matchup. Here's the rest of his crew:

Umpire: Matthew Jordan

Head line judge: Lawrence Doss

Line judge: Tim Messuri

Filed judge: Brent Baumann

Side judge: Gary Reed

Back judge: Corey Luxner

Center judge: Jason Grant

Replay official: Gary McNanna

Communicator: Jeffery Yock

Nonconference assignments come on a game-by-game basis.

For example, Tulane has a crew from the American Athletic Conference calling its home game against Ole Miss on Saturday. Alabama has an SEC crew assigned for its home game against Texas.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State are the lone SEC teams on Saturday playing in front of an out-of-conference officiating crew.

Kyle Olson and his SEC crew officiated the MSU-Arizona game in Tucson. Mississippi State picked up a 39-17 win to improve to 2-0 en route to a nine-win season.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

