Why Pac-12 is assured of being in College Football Playoff, and the SEC isn't | Toppmeyer

One conference is assured of at least one spot in the College Football Playoff – and it’s not the SEC.

The Pac-12, in its swan song, stands to qualify at least one team for the final installment of the four-team playoff format. The Pac-12 has not qualified a team for the playoff since the 2016 season.

If No. 3 Washington (12-0) beats No. 5 Oregon (11-1) in the Pac-12 Championship, the Huskies are in.

If Oregon beats UW, the Ducks are in.

Every other conference has work to do.

Eight teams retain a shot at playoff qualification entering conference championship weekend: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State, No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Alabama.

Each of those teams will play in a conference championship game, except OSU. The Buckeyes’ path would seem to require FSU, Texas and Alabama all losing.

This committee trusts their eyes that No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan are the nation’s two best teams, but if the Bulldogs get upset by No. 8 Alabama in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game, neither Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) nor Alabama (11-1, 8-0) can feel assured of a playoff spot.

Also, Michigan (12-0) losing to No. 16 Iowa (10-2) in the Big Ten Championship – a far-fetched idea, that one – could spiral the Wolverines out of the field.

So, how does Alabama football make the College Football Playoff?

Alabama’s path to comfortable qualification involves two steps:

1. Beat Georgia.

2. Michigan, Florida State or Texas loses.

If Alabama and Texas (11-1) both win, the Longhorns’ 34-24 Week 2 victory in Tuscaloosa remains a complicating factor to Alabama’s playoff path.

Is Texas’ head-to-head triumph cheapened because it occurred in September, rather than more recently? Not according to CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan.

“Head-to-head is head-to-head, no matter when the game is played,” Corrigan said Tuesday. “That’s how we look at it.”

Why the SEC could be denied entry into College Football Playoff

Here’s the disaster scenario for the SEC:

Michigan wins. Washington/Oregon wins. FSU wins. Texas wins. Alabama upsets Georgia.

Ka-boom. The conference that dominated the four-team playoff era could be denied entry to the final gathering.

Some of ESPN’s talking heads, while working themselves into an unintelligible frenzy during Tuesday's rankings show, attempted to make a case for a 12-1 Georgia or a 12-1 Alabama getting in ahead of a 13-0 FSU.

FSU is without its injured star quarterback, Jordan Travis, but if the Seminoles beat No. 14 Louisville (10-2) in the ACC Championship, that would mark their third consecutive victory with backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker. There’s no precedent for keeping an undefeated Power Five champion out of the playoff, and I can't see it happening here.

There is precedent for awarding a playoff bid to a team that had lost its starting quarterback to injury. The 2014 Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship behind Cardale Jones, who had been the team’s third-string quarterback in August. Jones took the reins conference championship week, following a preseason injury to Braxton Miller and late-season injury to J.T. Barrett. Behind Jones, the Buckeyes won the national championship.

To me, it's clear: FSU will get in if it beats Louisville. At least one of ESPN’s sober minds agrees.

“Let’s face it, if Florida State beats Louisville, regardless of whether it’s by one point or 20 points, they’re going to get into the playoffs,” Booger McFarland said. “Alabama, even if they win the SEC Championship Game, they’re not a shoo-in. They need some help.”

Amen. Say it louder, McFarland, for your ESPN brethren clouded by SEC bias.

Alabama’s playoff hopes require a victory Saturday, plus a bit of help.

A New Year’s Six controversy with Missouri and Ole Miss? Embrace the Citrus Bowl, Rebels

No. 9 Missouri (10-2, 6-2 SEC) is bound for a New Year’s Six bowl, while No. 11 Ole Miss (10-2, 6-2) probably is headed to the next-tier Citrus Bowl.

Based on résumé, this doesn’t compute. Ole Miss’ strength of schedule is markedly better than Missouri’s. Also, the Rebels beat LSU, while Missouri lost to LSU at home.

However, Mizzou’s spot ahead of Ole Miss should come as no surprise.

Week after week, this committee values three things above all else: Overall record, head-to-head results and eye test.

Missouri and Ole Miss share identical records, and they did not play each other, so that leaves eye test, and the Tigers have been easier on the eyes. Ole Miss’ blowout loss to Georgia continues to anchor it.

So, Missouri will celebrate its first New Year’s Six appearance since the 2013 season, but I see a silver lining for Ole Miss.

The Rebels need one more victory to break the program’s single-season record for wins, and a potential Citrus Bowl matchup against Iowa looks winnable.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's SEC Columnist. Email him at BToppmeyer@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: College Football Playoff: Pac-12 is assured of getting a bid. SEC isn't