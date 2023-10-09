Why P.J. Fleck calls Michigan 'the best football team I've seen' and not Ohio State

P.J. Fleck said he has now seen the best college football team he's faced in his head coaching career. And it wasn't Ohio State.

After Minnesota lost to Michigan at home 52-10, Fleck said the Wolverines were "as good as advertised" as a team that came in as the No. 2 team in the country.

"I think they're the best football team I've seen in 11 years of being a head coach," Fleck told reporters after the game. "I've never seen a football team like that, that deep."

Fleck continued his praise of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's group by calling the Wolverines "one of the deepest teams, one of the best teams, fastest teams, strongest teams, and they do not make mistakes."

"They are truly like a boa constrictor and they do not beat themselves. They're very good at each position. They're very aligned with everything that they do. They know who they are, and they go and execute that game plan. There were times they did it at will tonight."

Since taking over as Minnesota's football coach, Fleck has not beaten Ohio State, losing to the Buckeyes in Columbus 30-14 in 208 before a 45-31 loss to Ohio State to open the 2021 season.

Fleck also lost to the Buckeyes when he was the head coach at Western Michigan, which fell to Ohio State in Columbus 38-12 in 2015.

Fleck started his coaching career as a graduate assistant under coach Jim Tressel in 2006 before working as an assistant coach at Northern Illinois, Rutgers and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2007-12 before becoming the head coach at Western Michigan.

Ohio State will host Minnesota at Ohio Stadium Nov. 18.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: P.J. Fleck calls Michigan 'the best football team I've seen'