Why is the OU v. OSU football game called 'Bedlam'? How long has it been called that?

The Sooners and the Cowboys will meet in football for the last time in the same conference Saturday afternoon.

While the rivalry as we know it is coming to an end, it's yet to be seen if this year's matchup will live up to its name: Bedlam.

The term historically means "a scene of uproar and confusion," deriving from shortening the name of a mental institution founded in medieval London.

So how did the in-state rivalry between Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma come to claim such a title?

Why is the OU v. OSU rivalry called 'Bedlam'?

There are many different stories on how the rivalry got its name, which implies a crazy atmosphere each time the teams meet up.

One version, according to OSU, claims the roots of the rivalry began with the schools' wrestling programs, after "a newspaper reporter emerged from a wrestling match in OSU’s historic Gallagher Hall (now Gallagher-Iba Arena) and said, 'It’s bedlam in there!'"

However, OSU's late former sports information director Pat Quinn told The Oklahoman in 2005 he didn't know how the rivalry got its name.

"I can't say for the life of me when that term started," said Quinn, who was 77 at the time. "But the only people I hear say it now are car dealers, or credit-card holders, or whatever it is they're selling."

When did the term 'bedlam' start?

While there are disagreements about how the rivalry became known as the "Bedlam series," we do know the first time the term was printed in The Oklahoman in reference to a sporting event between the two schools.

According to a 2005 article in The Oklahoman, the word bedlam was most often used by newspapers to describe the horrors of war, and the word somehow became a part of sports vernacular.

But when the Oklahoman A&M Aggies outscored the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time in a football game, winning 9-0 on Nov. 29, 1917, The Oklahoman wrote that "bedlam broke loose." The Aggies had lost the first 11 games of the series by an average score of 30.5-1.8.

"Nine long shrieks of the college power plant whistle told the score," the report read in The Oklahoman on Dec. 1, 1917. "Guns were fired. The antique, dust-covered bell in old Central building belfry chimed for the first time in years. Literally the town was painted white. On buildings, sidewalks, windows and other places, the score was painted. A huge figure nine and a tiny naught."

It wasn't until March 3, 1943 that the term "bedlam series" appeared in The Oklahoman, the first entry in reference to the schools preparing to meet in basketball for the 71st time.

When is Bedlam 2023?

OU-OSU will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 in Stillwater with the game televised on ABC.

