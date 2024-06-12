Why OU softball's Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering give plenty of hope for Sooners' future

NORMAN — It wasn’t long after OU softball won its fourth consecutive Women’s College World Series title that Sooners coach Patty Gasso turned her attention toward the future.

“I love what has happened with our freshmen,” Gasso said. “Oh, my goodness. I did not anticipate that. So the future is very, very bright.”

It was hard not to feel that way after the way OU’s freshman duo of Ella Parker and Kasidi Pickering, at the center of the Sooners’ offense throughout the season, performed when the spotlight was at its brightest.

Parker and Pickering combined to hit .378 in the WCWS with eight RBIs, seven runs scored and three home runs.

In the championship series against Texas, they were 6 of 14 (.429) with five RBIs, four runs scored.

OU outfielder Kasidi Pickering (7) celebrates a two-run home run in the second inning of Game 2 of the WCWS finals against Texas on June 6 at Devon Park.

Both of Pickering’s home runs came in the championship series.

The Sooners lose 10 seniors off this year’s team, including foundational lineup pieces Rylie Boone, Alyssa Brito, Jayda Coleman, Tiare Jennings, and Kinzie Hansen as well as Alynah Torres, who became a valuable addition to the lineup as well.

But in Parker and Pickering, they have a pair of now-proven bats to build around.

“I’m really excited,” Gasso said. “They are, too. This group of seniors really left their mark. That’s one thing you want them to do, is leave the program better than you found it. They really did a good job of training and teaching these young athletes what it’s going to look like in the future.”

It’s hard to discount Parker as one of the biggest on-field reasons for the Sooners’ late-season surge that began with their final regular-season game.

During that 15-game stretch, where the Sooners bounced back from dropping their first two Bedlam games to finish 14-1 to win yet another WCWS title, Parker was at the forefront of OU’s offense.

She hit .510 (26 of 51) with 18 RBIs, 14 runs scored, four home runs and five doubles to raise her season batting average from .376 to a team-leading .415.

She finished the season leading OU with 17 stolen bases, was second on the team with 62 RBIs and third with a 1.238 on-base plus slugging percentage.

OU's Ella Parker (5) celebrates beside Texas infielder Viviana Martinez (23) after driving in two runs in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the WCWS finals.

During that same 15-game stretch to end the season, Pickering was 16 of 38 (.421) with 15 RBIs, 10 runs scored. She hit six of her 12 home runs during that stretch.

Their WCWS surges started before the championship series against Texas.

With the Sooners’ facing elimination against Florida, they played critical roles in keeping the game alive for Coleman’s eventual eighth-inning walk-off homer.

Parker blasted a first-inning two-run homer.

Pickering led off the fourth with a single that eventually led to a run two batters later when Cydney Sanders drilled a two-run homer.

In the sixth, an inning after having to leave for a pinch-runner following a collision at second base on her double, Parker re-entered to deliver an RBI single to tie the game.

The duo combined to go 5 for 6.

“We need them,” Gasso said after that win. “They’re doing some great, great things offensively. … The future is going to continue to be bright even without these 10 seniors.”

