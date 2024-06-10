Why this OU softball senior class will 'never, ever be forgotten' by Patty Gasso, Sooners

Patty Gasso found the video of Jayda Coleman recently.

Coleman, then 13 but already committed to the OU softball program, is talking in an interview how she expects to continue her winning ways through high school and beyond.

“Now that I’m going to OU, we’re going to win it all there,” Coleman said. “I’m going to win it every year.”

Coleman might’ve been speaking out of teenage bravado, but she wound up backing it up.

“She’s speaking it into existence as a 13-year-old,” Gasso said. “I just watched these athletes grow into women. They come in as girls, they really do. They’ll admit that. But each one of them has something about that that is unique.

OU shortstop Tiare Jennings (23) and outfielder Jayda Coleman (24) celebrate after winning Game 2 of the Women's College World Series finals on Thursday at Devon Park.

The Sooners’ fantastic senior class who joined right out of high school and stuck it out in Norman for the entirety of their careers — Coleman, Rylie Boone, Tiare Jennings, Kinzie Hansen and Nicole May — solidified their place as the best class in college softball history by helping OU win four consecutive titles, including their latest — and most difficult — by finishing off a sweep of Texas with an 8-4 win over the Longhorns on Thursday to end the Women’s College World Series.

The easy storyline was that the last one shouldn’t be the most difficult.

The large core — not only the five but players like Alyssa Brito and Cydney Sanders who had been here before — knew what it took to win titles.

But little came easy to this team.

There was an injury to Hansen that changed the complexion of the Sooners’ lineup.

There were moments of doubt for players that often make the game look much easier than it is. Coleman and Jennings, in particular, struggled with that.

Boone sometimes was exhausted by the expectation that she be the team’s sparkplug.

May was mostly stoic, but often caught flak outwardly for not being a dominating ace and instead being a really, really good pitcher.

“They all have wonderful things ahead of them,” Gasso said. “They’ve cemented this program in history. They’ve cemented themselves in history. History can change, but these guys will never, ever be forgotten.”

Though it wasn’t easy — they needed Coleman’s walk-off home run and Kelly Maxwell’s heroic performance in an eight-inning win over Florida just to stave off elimination and get to the championship series — but they seem to shed much of the pressure when the postseason began.

OU coach Patty Gasso becomes emotional as she speaks during a celebration of Sooners' fourth consecutive NCAA softball title Saturday night at Love's Field in Norman.

By that point, their toughest moments were behind them.

“I’m so, so proud of this team, and everyone had their hand in it,” Hansen said. “It was never one here at the play or on the mound or anything like that. This was a team effort. We fought all season.

“Everybody had something to say about us all the time. People counted us out. It was just a grind — all in, mentally, physically. We fought the whole year. It was all so worth it in this moment.”

Hansen and Jennings will remain with the Sooners, serving as graduate assistants under Gasso next season.

The rest will go off to various careers and life pursuits.

“As much as I’m going to miss them, they’ve been here for a long time,” Gasso said. “They’ve done everything you could do and more. It is time for them to fly. So Olympics, pro, marriage — there’s lots of things coming their way. I’m really excited for them. I just think, ‘Oh, gosh, I’m going to miss ’em.”

So will Sooners fans.

