Why OU softball coach Patty Gasso has the 'best senior class' in NCAA history

OU softball coach Patty Gasso and three of her players — Kinzie Hansen, Alyssa Brito and Kelly Maxwell — took part in the media day press conference Wednesday ahead of the second-seeded Sooners’ Women’s College World Series opener against Duke at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Devon Park.

Here are four takeaways from the press conference:

Patty Gasso: ‘This is the best senior class that has ever been’

It’s no surprise that Gasso would come out strong in support of her senior class.

Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings, Jayda Coleman, Nicole May, Rylie Boone make up the core while Alyssa Brito, Alynah Torres and others have been added along the way.

The group has won back-to-back-to-back championships and has a chance to become the first team to win four consecutive.

“We’re not here to prove anybody anything,” Gasso said. “We’re going to do the best we can to win it as a team and not to prove to the world there’s no doubt we are the best.

“We got to earn this. To get here is difficult. It is difficult. So once we’re here, teams have to play their best softball. You’ve got to go through some great teams to get what you want.

“Regardless, no matter what, I will still stand behind the statement that this is the best senior class that has ever been in softball.”

Patty Gasso: Early season batchip with Duke not much of a factor

The Sooners played the Blue Devils early, knocking them off 3-0 on opening day in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

There won’t be much carryover from that game, Gasso said.

“Both teams I know have gotten that much better,” she said. “I think they would see us look different. I think we’re going to see them look a little bit different. But it was fun. That game made us better. They were really good on all sides — offense, pitching, defense. I expect more of the same.”

OU is 4-4 against other WCWS teams this season while the Blue Devils’ Feb. 8 loss to the Sooners — their season opener — was Duke’s long game against a WCWS qualifier this season.

Patty Gasso calls for replay challenge change

In years past, Gasso has lobbied for changes to the sport during here WCWS press conferences — including changes to the schedule and replay.

Much of those changes have come to fruition.

Asked Wednesday what she’s change with the sport now, Gasso’s answer was short and simple.

“If you ask for a review and you win it, you get your review back. Thank you very much,,” Gasso said, smiling. “That’s all I got.”

Oklahoma's Kelly Maxwell (28) throws the ball at practice during the practice and media day for the Women's College World Series at Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Wednesday, May, 29, 2024.

Kelly Maxwell: Florida State performance was a positive

It wasn’t easy for Oklahoma State transfer Kelly Maxwell in the super regionals against Florida State.

Maxwell walked a season-high six and struck out just three in five innings, allowing three earned runs, in the Sooners’ 11-3 run-rule win to open the super regional.

Maxwell said the experience made her a better pitcher, though.

“I think it was good for me to kind of go through that,” Maxwell said. “You don’t want to be comfortable all the time. It’s good. You learn your best from whenever you’re uncomfortable. Being in that situation, I think I’ve learned a lot. I’ve worked hard this week on just getting back.”

