Why OU men's basketball is 'excited' to be tested at Rady Children's Invitational

NORMAN — The Sooners haven't faced the stiffest competition so far this season.

OU is off to a 4-0 start to the campaign. It has won its games by an average of 33 points, which ranks sixth in the nation, but it has yet to face a team ranked in the top 175 by KenPom.

That'll change this week. OU is set to face Iowa at 2 p.m. Thursday in San Diego as a part of the Rady Children's Invitational. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 38 in the nation by KenPom.

OU will then face either Seton Hall or USC at 2:30 p.m. Friday. The two potential opponents rank No. 52 and No. 34 in KenPom, respectively.

It'll be a tough pair of games for the Sooners, who'll get a better sense of what their made of.

Sooner Head Coach Porter Moser reacts

"For us, it's great," head coach Porter Moser said on Tuesday. "This tournament is going to be a great tournament. Four really good teams. I know our guys are excited.

"We're excited that we're going there 4-0, and we're excited that it's (two) opportunities to play high-level teams."

OU must first face Iowa, which is 3-1 so far this season.

The Hawkeyes are led by Valparaiso transfer Ben Krikke. The 6-foot-9 forward is averaging a team-high 20 points per game on 61.8% shooting from the floor.

Iowa will surely try to play at a fast pace on Thursday. It has an adjusted tempo of 75.3, which ranks sixth in the nation, and it's also averaging 95 points per contest.

Containing the Hawkeyes will be a good test for the Sooners, who emphasized getting faster and more athletic this season for matchups just like this one.

"We just need to be really aware of that's what they've been great at for years," Moser said of Iowa's pace. "They're very, very good at it. We've got to get to the shooters in transition. We've got to stop the ball."

A successful trip to San Diego could provide some added credibility for OU, which received 10 votes in the most recent AP poll.

Cracking the top 25 would be an achievement for the Sooners, who went 15-17 (5-13 Big 12) in 2022. But with a long season filled with tests still ahead, the Rady Children's Invitational is far from a final exam.

"You're constantly learning about your team as you go through the year," Moser said. "This is why (our players) are here. They know we're going to play these types of games, and this is where you've got to continue to get better."

John Hugley IV drives to the basket

Depending on depth

There are only five starting spots to go around in the game of basketball.

But Moser doesn't believe that number does his group justice.

"I feel like we have eight starters," Moser said. "I've got a lot of confidence in a lot of guys."

OU is averaging 37.5 bench points per game, which ranks 12th in the nation, and numerous newcomers have stepped up.

The Sooners' second unit is led by a pair of senior guards in Utah Valley transfer Le'Tre Darthard and Oregon transfer Rivaldo Soares. Darthard is averaging 10.5 points per game on 40.9% shooting from deep, while Soares is averaging 8.3 points and six rebounds.

Pittsburgh transfer John Hugley IV has also made an impact in the frontcourt. The redshirt junior forward/center is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds.

OU didn't have much veteran depth last season. But it does this time around, and it's a luxury.

"The depth that we have to know that we've got guys off the bench who can put the ball in the hole, too," Moser said. "And I think Le'Tre and Valdo (Soares) are arguably two of our better defenders. So we've got guys who can make shots and really defend coming off the bench."

Tip-ins

On the value of playing in multi-team events during non-conference play: "There are good ones, and they're really important. You get two quality games on a neutral court, and it doesn't hurt that it's in San Diego. That's going to be a great location.

Moser on junior guard Javian McCollum: "He has no fear, and you love that. You love that no-fear mentality of wanting to prove something all the time. I think Javian has that."

Moser on if it's important to have players who like playing away from home: "I personally don't talk about road, home or away. I just talk about playing the right way. ... You're going to have all three. You're going to have neutral, home and away. It's just, how are you going to play?"

