Why OU football's Drake Stoops is 'happy' to return to Alamo Bowl after 2021 game

SAN ANTONIO — As Drake Stoops sat at a table inside the Alamodome and fielded questions from the media on Tuesday, a coincidence got pointed out to him.

Stoops was sitting in the exact seat he sat in two years ago following OU's 47-32 Alamo Bowl win over Oregon. It was a night to remember for the wide receiver, who caught a 6-yard touchdown in a game where his father, Bob Stoops, served as the Sooners' interim head coach.

"I remember sitting here two years ago," Stoops said with a smile. "It was great. I loved getting to play with (Bob Stoops) that one game and get a good win."

Stoops is back in San Antonio once again.

This time, it's for OU's Alamo Bowl game against Arizona on Thursday night. And while Stoops can fondly look back at the 2021 win over Oregon, he's only looking ahead to Arizona.

More: How OU football legend Bob Stoops introduced Arizona's Jedd Fisch to his future wife

Dec 29, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Drake Stoops (12) celebrates with defensive end Reggie Grimes (14) after catching a touchdown pass against the Oregon Ducks in the first half of the 2021 Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

"I'm happy to be back here," Stoops said. "But it's completely different now. Different coaches. Different players. Different opponent. I'm not stuck in that moment anymore. I'm very present to this one.

"I know it's going to be a completely different thing, so that's how I'm embracing it."

Stoops is also a different player.

That 6-yard touchdown catch against Oregon proved to be his only catch of the night. But the redshirt fifth-year wide receiver is sure to be far more involved this time around.

Stoops boasts career highs of 78 catches, 880 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns so far this season. The former Norman North standout has also recorded at least 100 receiving yards in three of OU's last four games.

"I've just been working year in and year out, trying to be a better player every day," Stoops said. "You're never too old to continue to learn and continue to grow, and I feel like that's what I've done over the last two years.

"Hopefully, I'll be a very different player stepping into the Alamo Bowl this year than I was two years ago."

More: Why it was 'no brainer' for OU football's McKade Mettauer to play in Alamo Bowl vs Arizona

It would be fitting for Stoops to deliver a strong performance on Thursday.

It marks the final game in the six-year career of Stoops, who joined OU as a walk-on receiver in 2018. He has since become a scholarship player and a favorite amongst the Sooners' fan base.

Stoops, being the pro that he is, rarely gets sidetracked by personal storylines when preparing for a game. But even he admitted it's beginning to sink in that his college football career will come to an end on Thursday.

"All good things have to come to an end at some point," Stoops said. "I'm definitely being intentional about soaking in the moments. ... I'll remember this trip forever, as it's my last bowl game."

It's also Stoops' last opportunity to put some game film on his résumé.

The 24-year-old Sooner still hopes to play in the NFL. Despite being undersized, it wouldn't be a surprise if some team took a chance on Stoops due to his strong route running and his reliable hands.

And, as he has shown throughout his career, Stoops prides himself in making the most of his chances.

More: How has Seth Littrell's transition into OU football's OC job gone? 'It’s been very fast'

"Every time you get a chance to step on the gridiron is an opportunity to prove yourself," Stoops said. "I never take that for granted. Any chance I get to play football, I'll always take that opportunity. It's just what I love to do."

Since Stoops last played in the Alamo Bowl, he has become a leader for OU both on and off the field. His chances of making an NFL roster have also never been stronger.

A lot is different. But one thing that hasn't changed is his approach to the game.

"With it being my last game, I won't do anything different," Stoops said. "But you can bet I'm going to be running through a brick wall for my team."

More: How will Jackson Arnold fare in debut as OU football starting QB in Alamo Bowl vs Arizona?

Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona

KICKOFF: 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (ESPN)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football's Drake Stoops has grown since 2021 Alamo Bowl game