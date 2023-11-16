Why is OU football's defense in a sack drought? 'It's all the details' for Sooners

NORMAN — John Rhys Plumlee never saw it coming.

The UCF quarterback dropped back to pass during the fourth quarter of a game against OU on Oct. 21. But as he surveyed the left side of the field, he got blindsided by Peyton Bowen for a sack.

It was a massive play for the Sooners, who ultimately earned a 31-29 home win. But it also marked their last sack to date.

OU hasn't recorded a sack in its three games since then. And as it prepares for a road game against BYU at 11 a.m. Saturday, its defense hopes to snap that drought.

"Getting after the quarterback on our blitzes or whatever it is, you can miss by an inch," junior defensive end Ethan Downs said on Monday. "It's all the details. We're seeing the film, going back, practicing it and trying to chase that.

"We know that sacks don't base success, but we know that we need to get after that quarterback more."

More: 'Just a baller': Drake Stoops continues to make his own name for OU football

Oklahoma's Ethan Downs (40) pressures UCF's John Rhys Plumlee (10)in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

OU's defense has only recorded 17 sacks this season, which ranks 13th in the Big 12.

Still, the group held up well at the line of scrimmage during a 59-20 home win over West Virginia this past Saturday.

The Sooners recorded eight tackles for loss thanks in large part to the return of Danny Stutsman. After missing the previous game due to an ankle injury, the junior linebacker registered two tackles for loss against the Mountaineers.

"He's a great team leader, and he's always very vocal," Downs said of Stutsman. "He knows what to say at the right times, and he's one of the hardest workers out of all of us."

OU has a good chance to end its sack drought against BYU.

The Cougars have allowed 18 sacks this season, which ranks eighth in the conference. Three of those sacks came last week in a 45-13 home loss to Iowa State.

It's a favorable matchup for the Sooners. But after struggling to generate sacks the past few weeks, OU's defense isn't overlooking its opponent.

"They're a talented group on offense," Downs said. "They're always a threat. Every team is a threat. ... It'll be a good challenge."

More: OU football's Brent Venables advises his staff to 'be loyal' as coaching carousel begins

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football defense hopes to end sack drought when Sooners face BYU