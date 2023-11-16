Why has OU football's defense excelled near the goal line? 'It’s all about heart'

NORMAN — Having just given up a 49-yard gain in the second quarter of Saturday’s game against West Virginia, it would’ve been easy for OU’s defense to put its heads down.

West Virginia had first-and-goal at the Sooners’ 3 and by all rights seemed destined to add points to the board.

But instead of trudging down the field to line up with their heels near the goal line, OU’s defense had a bit of an energy to it after Kani Walker both allowed the big play, then prevented the touchdown by dragging Traylon Ray down short of the goal line.

What happened next is well known.

The Mountaineers managed two yards on the first play and then were stuffed short of the goal line three consecutive times for yet another big goal-line stand for the Sooners.

Heading into Saturday’s game against BYU (11 a.m., ESPN), OU has made a habit of regularly turning away teams at the goal line.

More: 'Just a baller': Drake Stoops continues to make his own name for OU football

Oklahoma celebrates a goal line defensive stop in the first half of a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023.

“It’s almost like we like to send our death package — almost,” Sooners defensive lineman Jonah Laulu said. “We don’t like to send it but we’re excited about it. Like, we’re about to stop these guys, they’re not getting that first down, they’re not getting that first down.

“That’s kind of the mentality. You don’t wanna be in that situation but when that situation comes, we welcome it with open arms and we’re ready to take it on.”

The Sooners’ biggest goal-line stand of the season came in the fourth quarter against Texas, when the Longhorns had first-and-goal at the 1 but came away without any points, capped by Billy Bowman’s stop of Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy at the goal line.

The process is simple, according to Sooners defensive coordinator Ted Roof.

“It’s called lining up and trying to whoop the man in front of you, then getting off blocks and tackling the ball, get some hats to the ball so they don’t fall forward,” Roof said.

Executing it isn’t quite as simple.

Last season, the Sooners’ defense faced first-and-goal from their own 5 or closer 15 times.

More: Mussatto: Big 12 was right to change tiebreaker, but good luck quieting the conspiracies

OU linebacker Kip Lewis (10) celebrates a stop against West Virginia in the first half of a 59-20 win Saturday in Norman.

Only twice did it even get to third down and only in one of those instances did the opponent fail to score a touchdown — and that didn’t happen until the bowl game when the Sooners held Florida State to a field goal in such a situation.

This season, the Sooners have held opponents to a field goal twice in such situations and twice held them without any points. Another stop against UCF was wiped out by a dead-ball penalty after a third-down stop that gave the Knights another chance.

“It takes belief and toughness,” Sooners coach Brent Venables said of the keys to goal-line stands. “And our guys have that. It’s an unshakeable belief. … I try to promote that the will’s got to be stronger than the skill. When you have that you have a chance to be a great football player. We do have some skill too, but I love the toughness and the belief that I see. It’s not just on the goal line.”

Danny Stutsman, Kip Lewis and Dasan McCullough have 2.5 stops each in such situations this season.

“It’s all about heart,” Stutsman said. “We talked about it during Texas, same thing, just can’t let the guys get in there. Every day, we know what they’re going to do, we’re in phenomenal calls. We just have to execute.”

The Sooners have done plenty of that.

“I had been a part of a couple of teams that had that same kind of grit, toughness and belief,” Venables said. “You know it when you see it. You know it when you don’t. These guys have proven it. To me, it’s, ‘Well, I know what you guys are capable of, but what are y’all willing to do in these moments.’ This is either going to bring the best or the worst in players and teams and units.

“Our guys have been amazing. They really have.”

OU vs. BYU

KICKOFF: 11 a.m. Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah (ESPN)

More: Why is OU football's defense in a sack drought? 'It's all the details' for Sooners

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football goal-line stands are all about heart, Danny Stutsman says