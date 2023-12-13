Why OU football's Danny Stutsman 'wasn't ready to leave' for the 2024 NFL Draft

NORMAN — Danny Stutsman announced his return to OU for his senior season in the most Danny Stutsman way possible.

After reports flooded social media Wednesday that the charismatic linebacker intended to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft, Stutsman announced his return Monday via a minute-long hype video.

It began with a shot of Stutsman stepping off a private jet. He was greeted on the tarmac by legendary OU linebacker Brian "the Boz" Bosworth, who tossed him the keys to a white corvette.

The sports car paid homage to a 1986 Sports Illustrated photo of Bosworth leaning up against a vintage corvette. Stutsman even wore the same beaver fur coat that former OU head coach Barry Switzer wore when he first met Bosworth on a recruiting visit.

"The Boz had to make a few phone calls (to get the coat)," Stutsman said. "It's a nice jacket. I might have to get myself one."

On the surface, the video seemed like just another stunt by Stutsman.

The same Stutsman who died his permed hair crimson before the start of this season. The same Stutsman who got a "Horns Down" tattoo on his left thigh after OU's win over Texas on Oct. 7.

But, contrary to popular belief, Stutsman didn't film the video in the days leading up to his announcement. It was actually shot weeks ago for the Butkus Award's semifinalists announcement on Nov. 6, and he repurposed it after failing to make the list.

So, no, Stutsman didn't spend the past few days living it up with the Boz and driving sports cars. He instead spent it locked in his room with his phone tucked away, trying to make the biggest decision of his young career.

"It was a headache, man," Stutsman said. "It was probably one of the most stressful weeks of my life. ... (OU) is where I've been my whole career. It's the place I love. Obviously, it's a very tough decision."

Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Danny Stutsman participates in a football practice in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

Stutsman thought he made his decision last week.

The junior linebacker fully intended to declare for the NFL Draft. It made sense for Stutsman, who likely would've heard his name get called in one of the early rounds after racking up 99 tackles (16 for loss) and three sacks this season.

Stutsman seemingly made it official on Wednesday by informing head coach Brent Venables of his plan to leave over the phone.

"When I first talked to him, I told him I was fully decided," Stutsman said. "He gave me his spiel and I said, 'Look, Coach, this is what's best for my family.' And he had my back, 100 percent."

But Stutsman began to have second thoughts about his decision.

Stutsman talked on the phone with Venables once more Friday before taking the weekend to think about it. And after going back and forth, he ultimately decided to return to OU.

“I think the heart wanted to stay here," Stutsman said. "At the end of the day, you can’t turn that down. When it was time for pen to go to paper, it just didn’t feel right.

"I wasn’t ready to leave this program, all that we’ve built going into Year 3 with Coach Venables. I wasn’t ready to leave just yet.”

OU linebacker Danny Stutsman announced he'd return for his senior season on Monday.

Aside from playing for Venables, Stutsman shared a few other reasons for his return.

One of those reasons was the return of Billy Bowman. Despite enjoying a breakout season that included 61 tackles (three for loss) and a conference-high six interceptions, the junior safety announced his decision to return to the Sooners on Friday.

Both Bowman and Stutsman arrived at OU as members of the 2021 recruiting class. And when Bowman opted to come back for his senior season, it made Stutsman reconsider his own decision.

"Me and Billy came in here together," Stutsman said. "We’ve done everything together. We really tried to build this defense together. ... Everything that we’ve done, we wanted to do it together. When I kind of wanted to leave and he said he was staying, yes, it did sway my decision, for sure.”

OU's impending move to the SEC also played a role in Stutsman's decision.

The Sooners are set to join the powerhouse conference on July 1, 2024. It'll provide a chance for OU to face some of the best programs in the nation, and Stutsman didn't want to miss out on that.

“We’re going to be playing against the best, man," Stutsman said. "All those games. ... I’m excited for that, man. I'm looking forward to it.”

But most of all, Stutsman wanted to finish what he started.

The veteran linebacker has been a driving force for the Sooners, who are trending in the right direction. After going 6-7 (3-6 Big 12) last season, OU boasts a 10-2 (7-2) record as it prepares for an Alamo Bowl game against Arizona on Dec. 28.

And as Stutsman put on his OU jersey Tuesday for a team practice, he knew he made the right decision.

“Kind of getting back into it was a great experience," Stutsman said. "I love it out here. I couldn’t leave just yet.”

Alamo Bowl

No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Arizona

KICKOFF: 8:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas (ESPN)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football LB Danny Stutsman 'wasn't ready to leave' Sooners for NFL