Why is OU football sticking with RB committee? Marcus Major & Co. 'all in this together'

CINCINNATI — Marcus Major had a lot of ground to gain as he took the handoff.

OU faced a third-and-19 early in the second quarter of its 20-6 road win over Cincinnati on Saturday when it turned to the redshirt senior running back.

The odds weren't great for Major, who valiantly ran up the heart of the Bearcats' defense in search of an opening. The former Millwood standout ran for about 10 yards before running into a defender, who tried to wrestle him to the ground.

But Major broke loose, and he raced up the sideline before getting tackled just past the first-down marker. It was a momentum-shifting play for the Sooners, who went on to make a field goal on the drive.

“That was a huge play, obviously," offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. "Wish we could’ve capitalized. But just a huge play for us to get out of our own end zone and be able to go put a little something together.”

Major recorded 63 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Sooners, who continue to figure out their running back rotation.

Major and junior Tawee Walker were the only two OU running backs who recorded a carry on Saturday. Walker recorded five carries for 15 yards.

OU running back Tawee Walker (29) carries the ball as he breaks a tackle against Cincinnati linebacker Dorian Jones (6) during the first half of Saturday's game in Cincinnati.

It was a change of pace from OU’s Week 3 win over Tulsa when the duo didn’t record any carries. Instead, second-year backs Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk combined for 95 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries.

“Marcus, we really wanted him to be able to get in a rhythm," Lebby said of his decision-making process. "He had a really good week, and I wanted him to have the bulk of the carries today. He was able to do that for us."

Lebby has insisted that he'll lean on the hot hand in the run game, although the fluctuating rotation appears to have made it difficult for one running back to get hot.

Walker has 34 carries for 176 yards and two touchdowns this season. Major has 32 carries for 139 yards and one touchdown. Barnes has 28 carries for 128 yards and one touchdown.

It's a roller coaster of a rotation, but Major says the group is handling it well.

"We're all in this together," Major said. "We all know what we are to each other. I just told (Barnes and Sawchuk) to keep their head up and always be prepared. And they definitely are."

OU shifts its focus to a home game against Iowa State at 6 p.m. Saturday.

As for which running back will lead the way for the Sooners in that contest, Lebby says that remains to be seen.

"We'll see as we move forward," Lebby said of the rotation. "(We'll) see what we're gonna get on tape and understand who we're playing. And then how these guys practice every week will create opportunity."

Oklahoma defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. (2) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati wide receiver Dee Wiggins, back, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Billy Bowman’s bobbled interception

Billy Bowman did what two Cincinnati wide receivers couldn’t.

OU began Big 12 play with a 20-6 road win over Cincinnati on Saturday, and Bowman helped secure the victory midway through the fourth quarter.

Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones heaved a pass to Evan Prater, who got two hands on the ball but couldn’t reel it in. The deflected pass then found its way to Dee Wiggins, who also tipped it.

But the third time was the charm, as Bowman got a hand on the pesky pigskin and made the catch for an unlikely interception.

"The D-line and the linebackers did a great job of getting to the quarterback," Bowman said. "They forced him to throw the ball early. The ball was tipped up in the air. I just seen it, so I just took it."

Bowman recorded what marked the second interception of the contest for OU’s defense.

The strong showing comes after the group recorded five interceptions in a Week 3 win over Tulsa.

"It all starts with our preparation," Bowman said. "I feel like our preparation has been really good throughout the week. ... Week by week, you can see the improvement. We've got to continue to improve."

The Sooners ranked fourth in the nation in defensive interceptions (six) entering Saturday’s contest.

OU is now sitting at eight interceptions on the season, and it’ll look to add to that total when it faces Iowa State next Saturday.

Injury update on Jaren Kanak and others

Sophomore linebacker Jaren Kanak (chest) exited the game midway through the fourth quarter. He was later carted off the sideline and taken in an ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Venables said that Kanak has been released from the hospital and is traveling back with the team.

"Early results seems to indicate he'll be okay," Venables said. "Everything seemed to check out, and we'll continue to check him out."

Numerous OU players also didn't suit up.

That list consists of redshirt fifth-year linebacker Justin Harrington, redshirt senior safety Reggie Pearson, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Kevin Gilliam, sophomore defensive lineman R Mason Thomas and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Savion Byrd.

