Why has OU football been shaky since beating Texas? 'Each game presents its own issues'

NORMAN — OU's players made sure to soak it up as they celebrated at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

After earning a 34-30 win over Texas in the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry, the Sooners could be seen celebrating at midfield. They tried on the Golden Hat. They planted an OU flag. They threw up the "Horns Down" gesture.

It was something out of a film for OU, but that movie magic has since worn off.

After narrowly avoiding an upset at the hands of UCF in their next game, the Sooners suffered a 38-33 road loss to Kansas this past weekend. It was a shocking loss for OU, which hopes to bounce back in a road game against OSU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

When asked Tuesday if his still is still hung over from its Texas win, head coach Brent Venables dismissed the notion.

"I don't look at it like that," Venables said. "Maybe outside the locker room, that’s the belief. But that’s not how people inside the locker room think. We don’t think like that."

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables poses for a photo wearing the Golden Hat Trophy after the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.

OU was in control of its own destiny after its win against Texas. It had a clear path to the Big 12 Championship, and it also had a chance to make its first College Football Playoff appearance since 2019.

But the Sooners didn't look as dominant when they emerged from their bye week following the Red River victory.

OU scraped by with a 31-29 home win over UCF in a game where its defense struggled. The group allowed 397 yards of offense, and it failed to record a takeaway for the first time all season.

OU's offense then struggled during the loss to Kansas. It only completed 14 passes for 171 yards in the rainy conditions, and it committed a season-high 11 penalties for 101 yards as a team.

It was a pair of shaky performances by the Sooners. Still, Venables chooses to look at them as individual instances rather than a trend.

"I see each game presents its own issues and problems," Venables said. "We try to correct them and learn from them and move onto the next one. Maybe I'm completely wrong. I might be, but that's how I've always approached."

