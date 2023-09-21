Why OU football LB Danny Stutsman is 'just scratching the surface' after strong start

NORMAN — Danny Stutsman says he doesn't pay attention to individual accolades.

But that hasn't stopped them from rolling.

The junior linebacker is off to a strong start this season. He leads OU in tackles (30), doubling Kip Lewis in second place, and he also has one fumble recovery and one interception returned for a touchdown to his name.

Stutsman's stellar play has been rewarded with a plethora of accolades such as Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors. Still, he hasn't gotten sidetracked by the extra attention.

Sep 16, 2023; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; OU fans take a selfie with Danny Stutsman (28) and Oklahoma's Jaren Kanak (7) after an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and University of Tulsa at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

"I mean really before there was any recognition, I wasn't really paying attention to it," Stutsman said on Tuesday. "I guess now that there is, it doesn't really change. The mindset every singe day is to just keep focusing on myself and keep focusing on this team."

Stutsman was expected to be a key contributor this season for OU, which begins Big 12 play with a road game against Cincinnati at 11 a.m. Saturday.

He emerged as a leader last season, racking up a conference-high 124 tackles (10.5 for loss) to go along with three sacks and two interceptions.

But Stutsman has still surpassed expectations so far this season. The third-year Sooner is the driving force behind an OU defense that has allowed an average of just 9.3 points per game, which ranks fifth in the nation.

And if you ask Stutsman, he's just getting started.

"I have a long ways to go," Stutsman said. "We talk about it every single day, leave a lot of meat left on the bone. I still have so much to grow as a player. I feel like I'm just barely scratching the surface right now."

Dillon Gabriel's revenge tour continues

The odds were stacked against Dillon Gabriel as he took the snap.

The then-sophomore quarterback needed to take UCF 93 yards in one play as it trailed Cincinnati 36-33 with one second left in a road game on Nov. 21, 2020.

Gabriel connected on a short pass to Tre Nixon. Nixon then pitched it to Ryan O'Keefe, who was tackled as time expired.

It was a game that got away for Gabriel, who'll get another shot at Cincinnati this weekend.

When asked during a media availability on Monday if he considers it a revenge game, Gabriel cracked a smile.

"I heard a bunch of people say that, but it's not for me to decide," Gabriel said. "It's a team game. I'm glad I'm with these guys. It's going to be a good atmosphere, a good vibe. It's going to be a good game."

Gabriel went 0-2 against Cincinnati during his time seasons at UCF.

He also went 0-2 against Tulsa, but that record changed last week. The Sooners earned a 66-17 win over the Golden Hurricane, and Gabriel led the way by throwing for 421 yards and five touchdowns.

It was a strong performance by Gabriel, who now hopes to earn his first career win against Cincinnati.

"I know it," Gabriel said of his record against Cincinnati. "I know what it is. Obviously, I knew my record against Tulsa. So I'm excited for the game. I'm excited to play them. It'll be a good one."

Sep 16, 2023; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in the third quarter during an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and University of Tulsa at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Quick hits

Gabriel on facing a true road atmosphere at Cincinnati: "It’ll be good. The Tulsa game was kind of a home game with all the OU fans. It’ll be really good for us. I’m excited to play ball. It’s another opportunity, and we’re always grateful for it."

Freshman offensive lineman Cayden Green on moving from tackle to guard: "It’s been a lot. ... Tackle, you have a second to react to everything. Guard, everything is right in your face. You’re throwing the first punch, things like that."

Junior wide receiver Andrel Anthony on freshman wide receiver Nic Anderson: "I believe Nic has it all. He's a tank. He can run routes great. He's physical. I look at him as like a created player. He's really good."

Sophomore defensive lineman Gracen Halton on the progress he has made: “I’m not going to say I’m there. I’ve got a lot of work to do. But I’m better than I was last year. I’m much better technique-wise and all of that. I’m definitely better than last year.”

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Trace Ford on nearly returning an interception for a touchdown against Tulsa: “I definitely did not look good with the ball in my hands. I will do better, sorry.”

