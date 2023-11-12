Why OU football did 'the right thing' by not playing Jackson Arnold vs. West Virginia

NORMAN — With the game no longer in question, the Sooners' top players received their curtain call.

But as OU's supporting cast took to the field to put the finishing touches on a 59-20 home win over West Virginia on Saturday, freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold remained on the sideline. The Sooners instead went with redshirt senior Davis Beville.

It surely wasn't the decision fans hoped for, but it was a calculated one.

Arnold has played in four games for the Sooners. That's exactly how many games the NCAA allows a football player to participate in during a redshirt season, meaning Arnold won't be able to redshirt if he sees the field again.

"You’d like to (redshirt Arnold) if you can this late," head coach Brent Venables said. "We’ll see. Never say never, but that’s kind of the intent right now."

Arnold has been used sparingly this season.

Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold (10) warms up before the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023.

The former five-star quarterback has gone 13 for 15 through the air for 169 yards and two touchdowns. He has also carried the ball 12 times for 54 yards and one touchdown.

Arnold is viewed by many as the future face of OU football. But when it comes to this season, the Sooners plan to play it safe by preserving his redshirt if possible.

"I think that’s the right thing without a doubt," offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. "If we need Jackson to play, he’s gonna play, whether it’s a situational call or it’s a situation where we need him on the field long term.

"But you don’t want to be at a situation where we were at tonight and that be the reason that he does not have the year. So that was the conversation, and that’s the way it went."

Arnold wasn't the only OU player who didn't suit up on Saturday.

Dasan McCullough didn't see the field either. Venables said the sophomore defensive back is "banged up" but "fully ready" to play in OU's road game against BYU next Saturday at 11 a.m.

"He practiced the back half of the week and was cleared to go," Venables said. "We just wanted to try to help him. He’s had some issues in the past with being banged up. We wanted to make sure he was good."

OU also won without redshirt junior offensive lineman Tyler Guyton, redshirt junior tight end Blake Smith, senior defensive lineman Reggie Grimes and sophomore cornerback Gentry Williams.

