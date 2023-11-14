Why OU football coach Brent Venables 'doesn't believe' in officiating conspiracies

NORMAN — Brent Venables held his weekly press conference Tuesday, starting out with plenty of praise for BYU, the Sooners' opponent Saturday in Provo, Utah.

In Saturday's win over West Virginia, fans at least twice broke out in an "S-E-C" chant to voice frustrations with officiating.

Tuesday, Venables said he isn't worried about his players getting caught up in any belief that calls will go against them.

"No. I say I don't believe in conspiracies," Venables said. "That's what I tell them. I'm not going to give them an excuse. I'm not going to let anybody else give them any excuses either. ... Sometimes it's going to go for you, sometimes it's not.

"We can't live in that world and be our best."

Here's a look at what else Venables had to say:

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables celebrates with the team following a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023.

Drake Stoops 'a baller' Brent Venables says

Drake Stoops has gone from being a walk-on who was little used early in his career into the Big 12's leader in receptions.

Stoops has 62 catches for 692 yards and nine touchdowns. He had a career-high 164 yards and three touchdowns on 10 catches in Saturday's 59-20 win over West Virginia.

"Just a baller," Brent Venables said. "Just always going the little things right.

"What program doesn't want to represent that, have people, players that represent that."

Venables said he followed Stoops' career even before he came back to Norman, saying he and his sons would share Stoops' highlights when they popped up on social media.

Tuesday, Stoops was named one of three finalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, which honors the top player in college football who began his career as a walk-on.

"Oklahoma was lucky to have a guy like Drake Stoops be a part of this program," Venables said.

Recently, Venables honored Stoops in the locker room in front of his teammates.

"I don't want to wait for the funeral to give him flowers," Venables said, referring to the upcoming end of Stoops' OU career. "Hopefully you've planted a few seed like, 'I can be like that.' It's a choice."

Oklahoma's Drake Stoops (12) walks of the field following a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023.

Brent Venables praises defense

OU's defense was one of its weakest points last year.

Now, it's a strength.

Tuesday, Brent Venables heaped plenty of praise on that group.

"I like how we responded in tough situations," Venables said, referring to Saturday's win over West Virginia. "That's really how they've been all season long. ... We'll need to continue to have a tough-mindedness about us this week, going on the road."

Dillon Gabriel's top-10 accomplishment 'a big deal'

Brent Venables is typically one to pick at the things his team and players are doing that aren't good enough.

But Tuesday, he heaped praise on several players, including quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

"I don't send out a whole lot of great jobs and fist bumps and man hugs. I usually look at the flaws and the areas where we're lacking," Venables said. "But I would like to just recognize Dillon becoming a top 10 player in FBS history. That's a big deal."

Gabriel passed Hawaii's Colt Brennan, his childhood hero, to move into the top 10 in NCAA career passing yards.

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) rushes in the first half of a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the West Virginia Mountaineers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov., 11, 2023.

Freshmen making big contributions on special teams

The Sooners have had several freshmen — Samuel Omosigho, Jacobe Johnson, Lewis Carter and Peyton Bowen among them — who have played significant roles on special teams.

"Having a bad case of the wants, man," Venables said in explaining how those players stand out. "That's what it's all about. ... In the small windows that you have everyday you've got to do a great job showing you're accountable, dependable, reliable."

Brent Venables happy with Jackson Arnold's development

After using Davis Beville late in Saturday's win, Brent Venables said it was possible freshman Jackson Arnold would redshirt.

Venables said he didn't regret using Arnold in short-yardage packages early in the season when it looked like Arnold wouldn't redshirt.

"I don't think we have any regret and I don't think you do anything different to develop him," Venables said. "Everything, again, has its time. We're not good enough to look ahead like that."

Venables said offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby had done a good job keeping Arnold prepared.

"Jeff has done a great job having him in a great mindset and having him continue to work and stay hungry and driven," Venables said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OU football coach Brent Venables 'doesn't believe' in ref conspiracies