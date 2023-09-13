Why OU football coach Brent Venables once tried to hire ex-Sooners DB Dominique Franks

NORMAN — When Brent Venables became OU's head coach in 2021, he placed an emphasis on hiring people with OU ties.

He hired former OU offensive lineman Jeff Lebby as his offensive coordinator. He brought back Jerry Schmidt, who was the team's strength and conditioning coach from 1999-2017.

But one person Venables tried to hire to no avail was Dominique Franks, a former cornerback who played for OU from 2006-09. Franks helped the Sooners reach the national championship game in 2008, recording four interceptions that season, and Venables wanted to hire him in an analyst role.

But that ultimately fell through, and Franks is now a defensive quality control analyst at Tulsa, which will host OU at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

"He loves the game," Venables said of Franks on Tuesday. "He’s great around people (and) a really good communicator. It’s no wonder to me whatsoever that he’s had great success as a coach, as a mentor."

OU's Dominique Franks (1) greets fans after a 35-13 win at Kansas on Oct. 24, 2009.

Franks was a cornerbacks coach at Owasso when Venables tried to hire him.

That presented a problem for OU. Per NCAA bylaw 11.4.3, if a high school coach is hired as a support staffer for an FBS school, he can't recruit a player from his former high school for the next two years.

Venables and the Sooners had an interest in numerous Owasso prospects, which complicated Franks' potential hiring.

"It didn’t work out for him on his part and our part too," Venables said. "That's an NCAA rule, so that made it hard."

Franks ultimately accepted a job as a defensive backs coach for the USFL's New Jersey Generals on March 17, 2022. He then got hired by Tulsa on Feb. 16.

It was a missed opportunity for Venables, who hoped to hire his former player. Still, he holds Franks in high regard.

"He’s always been about the right stuff, and I'm so excited for his future," Venables said. "He’s got a bright one."

A wakeup call for OU's offensive line

OU’s offensive line didn’t leave much room for improvement in the team's Week 1 win over Arkansas State.

The group didn’t allow so much as a quarterback hurry in the 73-0 victory, and it helped OU run the ball for an average of 4.5 yards per carry.

“I think with the game we had against Arkansas State, we really moved the ball, obviously,” redshirt senior offensive lineman McKade Mettauer said on Monday. “We got away with a lot of bad technique with basically playing hard.”

But OU’s offensive line didn’t get away with nearly as much in the team’s 28-11 win over SMU this past Saturday.

Mettauer and his unit surrendered a sack for the first time this season, and the Sooners only averaged four yards per carry this time around.

“I think it’s a wakeup call,” Mettauer said. “(Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh) harps on it all the time. He says eventually you can get exposed. If you’re playing guys who are below your talent level, you’re not going to be exposed on bad technique. You can use your strength to overcome that.

“But when you play guys who are a little better, maybe not even the best that you’re going to see, it’s going to expose you.”

That wakeup call came just in time for OU's Week 3 game against Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane has recorded four sacks through its first two games of the season. Two of those sacks have come at the hands of Ben Kopenski, a graduate defensive lineman who transferred from Oklahoma State this past offseason.

Containing Kopenski and the rest of Tulsa's defense will be a challenge for OU's offense line. But after receiving a wakeup call in Week 2, the group won't be caught snoozing on Saturday.

"These guys are going to play hard," Mettauer said of Tulsa's defense. "They’re hard-nosed football players. ... We need to understand that if we use technique with the athletic ability and the talent that we have on this offensive line, then we can really dominate and be one of the best in the country.”

OU vs. Cincinnati info announced

OU announced the kickoff time and television info for its Week 4 conference opener against Cincinnati.

The Sooners will hit the road on Sept. 23 to face the Bearcats at 11 a.m. (Fox).

Quick hits

Venables on OU's improved tackling: "Sometimes you're a little more consistent tackling because maybe the quality of the athletes aren't exposing you. ... I put it all out there because I do think that's important. But SMU had good skill, and so give our guys some credit. I think it comes from confidence in good eyes and good reaction, good fundamentals."

Lebby on senior center Andrew Raym setting the tone for OU's uptempo offense: "He has taken the tempo part of it personally. He’s really tried to put it on his shoulders and is trying to put us in good positions and being able to go play fast. Really, he’s the key for making it go."

Defensive coordinator Ted Roof on sophomore safety Robert Spears-Jennings, who played against SMU after receiving shoulder surgery in the offseason: “He came in and gave us a spark, and it was good to see. I anticipate his role increasing and progressing as we go, as he earns it.”

Junior linebacker Danny Stutsman on being named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week: "It was a great team win. I think our defense did an amazing job out there. The offense as well. We really played together as a team, and I think those rewards come as a benefit of what the team did."

Senior safety Key Lawrence on freshman safety Peyton Bowen: "Athlete. That man is incredible. ... For him being so young and being so mature as well, it's crazy to see that. I think he's going to be a good player when he gets older and mature a little bit more."

