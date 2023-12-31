Why OSU is positioned to win the Big 12 in 2024

Dec. 30—A remarkable turnaround in 2023 and uncertainty surrounding its conference opponents in 2024 are indications that Oklahoma State may be the team to beat in the Big 12 next season.

The Cowboys have two of the most important pieces for sustained success: a veteran roster and one of the best college football coaches in Mike Gundy.

"We like our core leadership and the values that these guys are bringing to the younger guys, so we have good young guys that are going to be developed," Gundy said. "We're a stable organization."

Gundy, who led the program to its second Big 12 Championship Game appearance in three years, rebuilt an unsteady locker room with a consistent message and demeanor.

Team leaders said that was a big part in why they were able to overcome a horrifying home loss to South Alabama in September, win the last Bedlam game and reach 10 wins yet again.

"I have made adjustments as a head coach in trying to stay ahead of the volatility in college football, and the one thing we can do as coaches is take care of our players," Gundy said. "They play the games."

Gundy and the veterans are why things can, and should, be different than the last time OSU was in this position.

The 2021 Cowboys had one of the nation's best defenses and an offense that was built around Spencer Sanders, Jaylen Warren and Tay Martin. Warren, Martin and several key defenders turned pro in 2022, and Sanders and the offensive line were battered with injuries, which caused the team to lose five of its last six games.

The current Cowboys don't have the defensive talent like 2021, but they do have similar offensive weapons, notably running back Ollie Gordon (1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns) and receivers Brennan Presley (101 catches, 991 yards and six touchdowns), Rashod Owens (63 catches, 895 yards and five touchdowns) and De'Zhaun Stribling — who will be returning from a wrist injury.

OSU has two main unknowns at the moment — quarterback and the secondary.

Alan Bowman applied for an NCAA medical hardship waiver that would allow him to return to OSU for his seventh college football season. Gundy said the team doesn't know how that will be resolved.

"I haven't heard anything," Gundy said. "I couldn't imagine it would be more than three weeks because you have all of the other things going on with college football."

The passing offense will likely be limited if Bowman is OSU's starting quarterback in 2024. He ended his season with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions — the worst ratio of any OSU starter since the infamous Daxx Garman. As of Friday, Bowman is 86th out of 106 qualified players in passing efficiency.

But OSU fans know how unpredictable the NCAA's decision makers can be. It's possible that Bowman has played in his last college football season.

"If it were to be the last one here, I just think it's kind of a whole capsule of my college career: the ups and downs, injuries, transferring, having to move places and then putting it all together in the end," Bowman said. "I'm just honored to be a part of this whole deal and be a part of Stillwater ... I think it's been completely full circle and could tie a bow on a college career for sure."

The Cowboys allowed the eighth-most passing yards per game. They expect the young secondary to grow with first-year defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo's system and to get help from Kobe Hylton, the transfer cornerback from UTEP, but only time will tell if they're right.

Even with those questions, OSU is arguably in a better position than the new Big 12 teams and inarguably over the existing ones.

Cam Rising will return from injury and attempt to fix a Utah passing offense that was at the bottom of the PAC-12, Deion Sanders and Colorado could be interesting and Arizona State is nowhere near ready to contend. Arizona will probably be the best team of the new four right away.

So unless another weird season like 2022 happens again, OSU is in the driver's seat, and the players know it.

"Guys are determined to go back to that Big 12 Championship Game and actually get that ring. It kind of stung us a little bit," Owens said. "They want to finish strong. They want to get that college playoff experience sometime, and hopefully next year is that year."

Marcus Trevino is a sports reporter for The Stillwater News Press. He can be contacted at mtrevino@stwnewspress.com.