Why Osimhen is still a realistic target for Arsenal and Chelsea

Victor Osimhen is destined to leave Napoli this summer and is dreaming of a move to the Premier League, unconvinced about the idea of joining Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old Nigerian striker signed a new contract with the Partenopei back in December that contains a €120-130m release clause, and he intends to leave in the coming months, ready for a new challenge after leading the club’s Scudetto charge in the 2022-23 season.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is notoriously difficult to negotiate with, holding firm on Osimhen’s release clause, but the capable candidates from Saudi Arabia or Paris have not convinced the centre forward, who has already seeming planned out his future.

Osimhen dream

Page 24 of today’s Corriere dello Sport details how Osimhen isn’t interested in joining PSG this summer despite their interest, unconvinced about the idea of playing in Ligue 1. He has been dreaming of a move to the Premier League for years and is waiting for calls from England.

Arsenal and Chelsea have regularly been linked with the 25-year-old but it could take an offer of over £100m to find a deal with Napoli, who are unlikely to stray from his release clause. The Partenopei are not in a rush and this saga could drag on for months as Osimhen pushes for the Premier League.