Why Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson changed his jersey number this season

One of the best running backs in the Pac-12 will have a new look this season.

In 2020, Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson will be debuting a new number in the Beavers’ backfield from No. 22 to No. 6.

No. 6 has held a special place in Jefferson’s heart and in the Jefferson family since first taking the field in his Pop Warner days.

“Growing up on the field, I always wore number 6 on the football field. Number 6 is so important to me to wear on the field because it’s a family number. Something that my uncle wore, my dad wore, my brother all wore.

For the past two seasons, the Oregon State No. 6 jersey was on display five feet in front of Jefferson on the field by quarterback Jake Luton. Now that Luton is off to the NFL (drafted in the sixth round, No. 189 overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars), that jersey became available on the offensive side of the ball.

And Jefferson happily took it.

The 2018 Freshman All-American (The Athletic, ESPN, USA Today, the FWAA and 247Sports) finished an explosive freshman campaign as the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the year.

In 2019, lingering injuries allowed for just six starts and nine appearances.

This upcoming season, a healthy Jefferson returns to the backfield for Oregon State with a new look but the same ‘munchie’ mentality.

