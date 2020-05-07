Why Oregon Football is one year away from winning a College Football Playoff

The Oregon Ducks have some big shoes to fill with the loss of quarterback Justin Herbert and nearly the full offensive line for the 2020 season. The heir to the throne looks to be in the hands of Tyler Shough, but roster turnover, especially at the quarterback position, can raise some questions.

Are the returning Pac-12 champs and Rose Bowl victors poised for another successful season ahead?

On the latest Talkin' Ducks Podcast, host Jordan Kent is joined by special guest former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz:

If you look at where college football is at now, it's an arms race. The teams that are in the playoff to win it - not Oklahoma who gets there every year because they're in a bad conference and just get smashed - it's Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. You have to have multiple years of top 10 recruiting classes. It is an arms race. That's what Mario Cristobal understands. - Geoff Schwartz

Head coach Mario Cristobal not only understands this, but excels at it.

Since taking over as head coach in 2018, Cristobal has consistently signed a top-20 recruiting class.

- 2018: No. 17 - top recruits included: Penei Sewell; Jevon Holland

- 2019: No. 6 - top recruits included: No. 1 overall player Kayvon Thibodeaux; Mykael Wright; Mycah Pittman; Mase Funa;

- 2020: No. 13 - top recruits included: two five-star linebackers Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.

I like the way we're being built now. We're being built now to beat SEC teams. We're not being built to beat Pac-12 teams. We're being built, I think as we should be, to beat the best. - Geoff Schwartz.

Recruiting is a huge piece to the puzzle. The other is scheduling. Getting away from a cake non-conference schedule and putting Oregon in the national spotlight against worthy opponents that will do just that. Facing Auburn week one last season was huge for the program. Scheduling games with Ohio State will do just that as well.

Looking ahead to the 2020-2021 season, should the season resume in a timely and safe manner, Oregon's schedule is rather favorable next season: home games in Eugene, Oregon against Washington, Stanford and USC. Cal is rumored to be one of the teams to beat in the Pac-12 conference next season which also happens to be a road game for the Ducks.

A non-conference schedule against North Dakota State and Ohio State will surely come into effect as the College Football Playoff committee begins to shape the CFP later in the season.

