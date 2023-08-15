Why the Orange Bowl victory still matters for Tennessee football in 2023 | Adams

The significance of bowl games seemingly is diminishing by the year. And that’s with a four-team College Football Playoff.

Imagine how second- and third-tier bowls might dwindle in importance when the playoff field expands to 12 teams.

But non-playoff bowls can still have an impact. Tennessee football fans need look no further than the Vols’ most recent game for proof.

UT’s 31-14 victory over Clemson in the Orange Bowl was a big deal at the time. It enabled the Vols to finish the season in the top 10 and win as many as 11 games for the first time in 21 years.

On the brink of another season, that Orange Bowl is still a big deal.

The Vols played that game without a handful of stars, including injured quarterback Hendon Hooker and three players who had shifted their sights to the NFL: defensive lineman Byron Young, linebacker Jeremy Banks, and wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman.

That attrition created opportunities for other Vols. Their success figures prominently in the optimism surrounding coach Josh Heupel’s third team.

Suppose quarterback Joe Milton’s only 2022 start had been limited to a 56-0 victory over outmanned Vanderbilt in the rain. That did nothing to convince anyone he was ready to lead UT’s high-scoring offense this season.

The Orange Bowl was different. It offered a top-10 opponent, and Milton responded by completing 19 of 27 passes for 251 yards and no turnovers.

Replacement receivers distinguished themselves as well. Freshman Squirrel White caught nine passes for 108 yards and a touchdown. Ramel Keyton, who started five other games when Tillman was injured, averaged 19 yards per catch on four receptions, including one for a touchdown.

Defensive players also bolstered their résumé with a greater role in the Orange Bowl.

Without Banks to share tackling responsibilities, Aaron Beasley played the best game of his career. He had 12 tackles and four tackles for loss.

Defensive linemen Roman Harrison, subbing for Young, had three tackles and a tackle for loss.

Defensive back Wesley Walker had his only interception of the season in the bowl game. Defensive back Tamarion McDonald had his second interception of the season.

Bowl results – no matter how impressive – don’t necessarily have anything to do with the following season.

Tennessee completed its 2019 season under former coach Jeremy Pruitt with a come-from-behind victory over Indiana in the TaxSlayer Bowl. Enough starters returned to suggest more success lay ahead.

We all know what happened next. No one could have mistaken it for success.

The Pruitt version of Tennessee bore no resemblance to the Heupel version. The offensive upgrade was the most glaring in the coaching transition. But the disparity in player development also was conspicuous.

Individual improvement has been a consistent theme under Heupel’s coaching staff. You have seen that when backups have become starters and role players have become team leaders.

And you saw that again in the Orange Bowl.

