Why one NFL Network analyst has the Ravens drafting a running back in the 1st round, and why fans think it's preposterous

As the calendar turns to March, mock draft season is in full swing. Though the Baltimore Ravens No. 28 overall pick may not carry the same intrigue has higher picks, it's still an incredibly important decision for the team.

Despite a 14-2 regular-season record that included dominance on both sides of the ball, there is always room for improvement. That was evident in a shocking divisional round loss to the Tennessee Titans. So, what hole will the Ravens try to fill first?

Well, for now, it is hard to truly know. Until they are on the clock in late April, the closest estimate sometimes comes in the form of mock drafts. Recently, a certain mock caused a stir among Ravens Nation.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah had Baltimore selecting Georgia running back D'Andre Swift with its first-round pick. The fans? They were not so pleased.

While the fans don't call the shots, there is justification for their confusion. The Ravens, already a dominant running team, using their first pick of the draft on a running back? It does seem a little confusing.

This is mainly due to what Baltimore showed in 2019. A run-heavy team, workhorse running back Mark Ingram II ran for over 1,000 yards and had 10 touchdowns. Younger backs Gus Edwards and Justice Hill also showed promise and were serviceable options when Ingram was hurt or needed a breather. Oh yeah, they also have Lamar Jackson.

Looking at all that, does it seem like the Ravens first priority should be improving the run game? Probably not. But as Jeremiah explains, there are reasons to believe that won't stop them from taking a running back in the first round.

As Jeremiah puts it, Baltimore is a franchise that drafts the best player available. It's not always about positional needs, but rather taking the player with the most skill still on the board. Jeremiah, in an interview posted on NFL.com, alluded to past decisions the front office has made. The team already had a star tight end in Shannon Sharpe, but still grabbed Todd Heap. Terrell Suggs didn't seem like a need with the Ravens already being stacked at linebacker in 2003. They did it anyway and it worked out pretty well.

For the Ravens, it sometimes comes down to just grabbing the guy with the best potential, even if he doesn't necessarily fit a need.

"This is what they've always done," Jeremiah said. "You take the best available player available."

Additionally, there are reasons as to why taking a running back couldn't hurt the Ravens. Being so run-heavy, the team would benefit from having another runner to take some of the workload. Ingram is a back that can handle a lot of carries and will continue to do so, but at 30 years old you can never be too safe. Looking at the calf injury that hampered him in the playoffs, it was clear the Ravens run game took a hit.

With Swift, a bully of a runner available, the Ravens could be less likely to miss a beat should something happen to Ingram.

When weighing all the factors, taking a running back isn't a clear-cut yes or no for Baltimore. Another thing to examine is how much stock should be put into a mock draft. With it coming from Jeremiah, potentially a little more than usual.

Before becoming a draft analyst for NFL Network, Jeremiah spent time with the Ravens as a scout. He's seen how they value players first-hand and is confident that they will continue to take the best player available. He's even hit on some of Baltimore's picks in the past.

"I'll tell you what, Jeremiah knows this front office and this team incredibly well. As you know, he used to be a scout here, he was all over the Hollywood Brown pick last season," Ravens team reporter Garrett Downing, who is skeptical of the running back selection, said. "So maybe he's on to something again this year."

Fans may not love the idea of the Ravens taking a running back in the first round, and it may not ever happen. But if it does, it'll be because that player is the best available. Should a runner be added to the roster, there's no reason to think it would do anything but help Baltimore.

