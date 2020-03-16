Why one NFL executive loves 49ers' blockbuster DeForest Buckner trade

The 49ers now could have some more flexibility in the 2020 NFL Draft, but it came at a cost.

San Francisco agreed to trade star defensive lineman DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday in exchange for a first-round draft pick after re-signing Arik Armstead. The 49ers reportedly are looking to trade the Colts' pick or their own (No. 31 overall) in order to recoup more picks, and a "rival executive" told former NFL scout John Middlekauf that future flexibility made the Buckner trade a win for the 49ers.

Rival exec on 9ers trade "Easy deal . Keep one guy on team friendly deal, get pick 13 for a good player/great guy. Had no draft capital. Now have multiple 1st rounders. Can wheel & deal on draft day & have way more cap space to make other moves" — John Middlekauff (@JohnMiddlekauff) March 16, 2020

After their two first-round picks, the 49ers don't have any selection in the second, third and fourth rounds. That surely would change if they trade either of their firsts, and dealing No. 13 could prove prudent if, say, a run on quarterbacks happens by the middle of the first round. That's not out of the question with LSU's Joe Burrow, Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa, Oregon's Justin Herbert and Utah State's Jordan Love among the signal-callers who could hear their name called on Day 1 of the draft.

The 49ers paid a steep price for that flexibility, however. Although Buckner was due a sizable raise this season and set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021 during the same offseason as star tight end George Kittle, the 49ers coaches voted the defensive lineman as the team's MVP this past season. Buckner's absence will allow offensive lines to direct more attention to Arik Armstead and Nick Bosa, forcing the 49ers' dominant defensive line to adapt.

San Francisco's salary-cap realities ultimately forced coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch's proverbial hand, especially when Armstead was signed to a lesser deal than the one Buckner reportedly agreed to with Indianapolis. That makes Buckner, whose 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons were tied for 16th in the NFL, no less difficult to replace, however.

The 49ers might not find his replacement at No. 13, No. 31 or whatever picks they could acquire in exchange for either pick, but if the rival executive is correct, they'll have the flexibility to try.

