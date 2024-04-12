Why one NFL draft expert sees 49ers as best Kool-Aid McKinstry fit originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the 49ers have plenty of important decisions to make, especially regarding its first-round selection.

With a couple of different positions of need for San Francisco, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah recently explained why he believes the 49ers should draft Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

The Crimson Tide cornerback had an exceptional season as a junior and could bolster the 49ers’ backfield with his elite speed and playmaking ability, something that Jeremiah pointed out during the NFL Network’s “Path to the Draft” special.

"When you look at what he's done, just over the last few weeks, he gets a chance to go out there [during his pro day], show that he's healthy coming off that foot injury, and ran a really fast time," Jeremiah said (h/t 49ers Webzone). "Faster than I expected, I know that. And that was one of the big question marks on him."

McKinstry will undergo surgery to fix a Jones fracture in his right foot, but he is expected to be fully recovered by the start of training camp. The 21-year-old never missed a game during his time at Alabama, with the 2023 season earning him an All-American selection.

The offseason has had plenty of twists and turns for the 49ers, with the team parting ways with several veteran players to clear enough cap space for the impending deals with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and quarterback Brock Purdy.

While San Francisco has a whopping 10 total picks in the draft, getting an impact player with the No. 31 selection in round one would go a long way, though many expect the 49ers to select an offensive lineman to protect Purdy.

Still, selecting McKinstry would be a good addition to the defense and give the 49ers an elite option to pair with Charvarius Ward.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place on April 25-27 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Mich.

