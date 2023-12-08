Why one former Michigan football star believes the Wolverines can handle Alabama

Two years ago, as Michigan football took the field across from Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal in Miami Gardens, Florida, it became apparent quickly that the Wolverines were not in the same league with the Bulldogs. Despite having the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line, having to contend with UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis was going to be a tough ask.

Fast forward to 2023, and perhaps the maize and blue have a player of the same caliber that Alabama will have to contend with in the Rose Bowl.

Second-year interior defensive lineman Kenneth Grant has been an absolute beast for the Wolverines, coming in at 6-foot-3 and 339 pounds. Despite that size, Grant ran down Penn State running back Kaytron Allen as if he was a linebacker, showcasing impressive speed along with his girth.

Now an analyst for Fox Sports, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner believes that Grant will play a huge role for Michigan when it takes on the Crimson Tide on New Year’s Day.

Kenneth Grant will be the difference in the Rose Bowl. By difference I mean why Michigan will have a different result vs an SEC Power! Freakish humans upfront or the lack of them in Michigan’s case has been the separator! That separation no longer exists… — Devin GARDNER (@devingardnerXCI) December 8, 2023

Grant isn’t even the top-listed defensive interior player for the Wolverines according to PFF. That honor belongs to Mason Graham at No. 6 overall. But Grant is 29th in the country in overall defensive interior performance this year and 37th in interior pass rush. When paired with Graham in the middle and with edge rusher Jaylen Harrell working the outside, it’s a formidable group that could change the game up front for the maize and blue against the Crimson Tide.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire