Why one fantasy football analyst is avoiding Derrick Henry in 2022 drafts

Tennessee Titans running back and stiff-arm connoisseur, Derrick Henry, has been a top-of-the-first-round staple the past couple of fantasy football draft seasons, no matter the format.

Henry delivered a monstrous 2,000-yard, 17-touchdown season in 2020, one year after rushing for 1,500 yards and 16 scores. He looked poised to deliver yet another incredible season in 2021 — and deliver a massive return on investment to every fantasy manager who drafted him top-five — until what was once believed to be unthinkable happened.

Henry got hurt.

For the past few seasons (before 2021, of course) Henry was considered the anomaly at a position that is arguably the most volatile in fantasy football, even more so after Christian McCaffrey got hurt. It was not hyperbole to think Henry was just "built different," that his 6'3" 247-pound body could handle his immense workload without slowing down or fear of injury. In fact, it looked like Henry just got stronger the more games he played!

But, at 27-years-old and in the midst of another amazing season, the Injury Monster came for the star running back, too, after eight games and 937 rushing yards.

Derrick Henry's 2021 fantasy season came to an end just 8 games in. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Henry did make a miraculous recovery and returned for the playoffs, but it was hard to ignore that he wasn't his usual dominant self. The Titans fell to the Bengals; Henry averaged just 3.1 yards on his 20 carries.

Now, we come to 2022, a few months away from another fantasy football draft season. Henry is expected to come into the season fully healthy and removed the injury that cost him half the season, but can we trust he'll bounce back to his former, earth-shattering self?

