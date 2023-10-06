Why one family has volunteered to move the chains for Mustang football for generations

MUSTANG — Fifty-seven years ago, Mustang coach Bob Smith left the first-down chains on the grass.

The Broncos had no stadium that inaugural football season. Just a rugged grass field.

No hash marks or yard lines surrounded by the meager goalpost.

So, there certainly was no crew to go up and down the sideline using the 10-yard markers.

John Myers, a Mustang graduate and welder watching his son practice, noticed. So, he made a simple request.

"Do you mind if I do it?" Myers asked Smith.

"Yeah, go ahead," Smith said. "Find someone that'll help you."

That simple answer quickly turned Friday nights in Mustang into a family affair across generations. John turned to his brothers. Then his sons. Then his grandchildren.

For nearly six decades, the Myers family has run the chains for the Broncos. They've watched a program that started from humble beginnings turn into a Class 6A-I program in one of the largest school districts in the state.

“I had been petitioning for Mustang to get a football team years before 1966,” said Myers, now 91, “and once my son got there and began playing, I was at Bronco stadium all the time. I probably would’ve been there regardless just because I loved football.”

John first enlisted his family by grabbing his brothers. Billy joined in 1978. Charles followed five years later. The trio spearheaded the crew for more than 30 years. Then, John's sons — Mark, Terry and Russell — joined the crew periodically until John, Billy and Charles retired in the early 2000s.

Once the Myers brothers stepped aside, a new trio took over.

John's sons.

“We just made a commitment to be there for the family,” said Terry, John's son who played at Mustang and later on OU's 1975 national championship team.

Throughout the years, each family member helped intermittently. Often, Mark had the down box. Terry and Russell handled the clip on the chain before Mark’s son, Chase, joined his dad to help out.

Once the initial trio of Myers brothers officially retired in the late 2000s, the next trio stepped in to continue the family tradition.

“As the years went by, we got older and the game of football got faster, so we needed some more help,” said John. “When my kids saw we needed more help and wanted to give us a hand, I couldn’t have been happier.”

However, the rich line of Myers on the sideline did not stop there.

Charles’ daughter Keli and Mark's son Chase joined the crew. He hopes to be the first of a new line of Myers to continue to family tradition

“Being the third generation chain crew member has been an honor,” said Chase. “Going to school here and watching my grandpa, my dad and my uncles all be a part of the chain crew and then getting the opportunity to come back here and do it myself always made sense.

“I always thought that there has got to be at least one Myers family member on the chain crew.”

The Myers family had a key view throughout the history of Mustang football. Every winning season. Every losing season. Every first down. Every renovation made to Bronco Stadium, which was built originally in 1967.

They watched a school that once housed less than 100 students when John Myers attended in the 1940s become a giant. Today, Mustang is the third-largest high school in the state with an average daily attendance of nearly 3,600 students.

But it lacks a state championship.

Members of the community believe the next big thing the Myers will be on site to witness is the Broncos' first-ever state title.

"On a Friday night in Mustang, there are two things you can count on,” said Mustang assistant athletic director Greg Oliver. “That the Bronco football team will be representing the community and that the Myers family will have a sideline view of the game.”

When Greg Oliver returned to Mustang in 2022, he wasn't at all surprised to see the Myers family still in charge of moving the chains on Fridays. More than 30 years ago, he was a three-year starter as they manned the markers. And that legacy will continue.

“John and all his family have chosen to return to Mustang, raise families, and give back,” said Oliver. "That family and community trait is deep in the Myers family DNA. We fully expect them to be a vital part of Mustang for the next 60 years and beyond.”

In the end, John is grateful for the split decision he made, giving Mustang a helping hand when the new program needed it most.

"It didn't feel like work at all," John said. "I did it because I loved the school and I love the sport."

Jordan Davis covers high school sports for The Oklahoman.

