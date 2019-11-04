Why one ESPN reporter believes Warriors will make a series of trades

The next eight or nine months are going to be wild for the Warriors.

This season still matters as they need to develop their young players, but the franchise is building for the future with the hopes of contending for the title in 2021 and beyond.

So what does that mean for players on one-year contracts like Willie Cauley-Stein, Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III?

On the most recent episode of the "Hoop Collective" podcast, ESPN's Brian Windhorst offered his opinion on how Golden State will approach the next couple of months.

We want to be very clear here -- Windhorst is not reporting anything and the following information is not sourced. It's simply him projecting what might transpire:

"Some of these guys that they've signed, I don't think they really have much use anymore. I think we're gonna see the Warriors make a series of trades. They're all gonna seem minor in the short-term, but I think we're gonna see them be pretty active messing with this roster going forward.

"Keep in mind that they can only take on another $300,000 in salary before they trigger the hard cap. So if you do a trade, it's gotta bring back less than money than is going out."

Considering that the youth movement is in full effect, this makes perfect sense.

Burks -- who originally agreed to terms with the Thunder in free agency but was allowed out of his pact to sign with the Warriors once Oklahoma City traded Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers -- could help a contending team as a scorer off the bench.

"He's actually the guy that I think almost certainly will be traded," Windhorst said. "He's easy to trade because he makes a minimum salary. Any team could take him because he's a minimum player. They (the Warriors) don't have to do crazy things to get rid of him.

"And by moving his salary off, they could sign two other players to fill roles."

Robinson -- who registered 16 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals Saturday against the Hornets -- also is on a minimum contract and is in the same boat as Burks.

Neither player can be traded until mid-December and the Warriors would need to be strategic about the timing of filling their roster spots because of the aforementioned "hard cap."

The situations with two-way players Damion Lee and Ky Bowman also will factor into all of this because they most likely will use up their 45-day maximums, and the team will have to make decisions on their roster spots.

Perhaps one or both of them will receive a 10-day contract (or two) when those become available in early January.

It's complicated and fluid.

As for Cauley-Stein, he has a player option for next season and is more needed in the short-term as Kevon Looney's status remains up in the air.

Lastly, the Warriors could go in several different directions with D'Angelo Russell.

They could look to trade him before the Feb. 7 deadline, or wait until mid-May when they find out what happens with their first-round pick in the NBA Draft Lottery.

They also might want to hold onto him into next season so they can see how he fits with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Nobody knows what is going to happen and that truly is exciting. Just buckle up and enjoy the ride.

