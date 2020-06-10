Why one analyst likes Dwayne Haskins' focus before 'make-or-break' year

It feels odd to say a quarterback like Dwayne Haskins, who has seven career starts under his belt and is entering his first full season leading the Redskins offense, is entering a make-or-break year.

Fair or not, this is the state of the NFL. Franchise quarterbacks are at a premium and the window to show signs of stardom is growing smaller every year. CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson joined The Sports Junkies Wednesday and explained the significance of this season to Haskins' career and how he likes the way Haskins has slimmed down during a diligent offseason training program.

"When you're 22 and [you get] $20 million or whatever his contract was, I know what I would be doing, and it wouldn't be working out," Wilson said. "He's focused after last year, having his ups and downs. [Getting in shape] is something you have to check off the checklist so yeah, he's doing that.

"But he clearly has to play well," Wilson said. "If there's a situation that this team wins fewer than six games, they're going to be talking about a quarterback again so this is a make-or-break year for Dwayne."

Through his first four starts last season, Haskins struggled. He completed just 54% of his passes, for two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also sacked an unsettling 18 times.

Over his last three starts however, the rookie started to figure things out, completing 67% of his passes for 564 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. His career got off to a rocky start, but Haskins certainly finished the season trending up.

Fortunately for Haskins, he'll have significantly stronger defense on his side to keep games close. Chase Young will join a defensive line consisting of Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Montez Sweat and Ryan Kerrigan, with Jack Del Rio and Ron Rivera leading the way.

But as Wilson noted, a great defense will only get you so far. At some point, you need great quarterback play to win in this league.

"You can have the best defense in the world but if you don't have a quarterback you're not going to go very far year-in-year-out," he said.

