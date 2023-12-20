Why Ondre Evans signed with Georgia: Coaches 'were relentless' in his recruitment

The Tennessean asked it's members of the 2023 Dandy Dozen to write in their own words why they signed with each college.

Ondre Evans flipped his college choice from LSU to Georgia football during the season. He will early enroll and practice with the Bulldogs prior to the Orange Bowl. Evans a defensive back and wide receiver for CPA, helped lead the Lions to the Division II-AA state championship last month.

Here is why Ondre Evans signed with Georgia football, in his own words:

It was always my dream to play college football.

Ondre Evans of Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

However, growing up I did not have a male in the home so I never watched college football. I knew nothing about the conferences or traditions of each school.

My first SEC offer was Ole Miss and I remember asking if that was a good school. As I started to get recruited I started watching the college game more and realized the SEC was the best of the best. I knew I wanted to be surrounded by the best so all I knew was I wanted to play in the SEC.

Once my recruiting started to get serious I worked with my guardian to decide on my goals and what we were looking for in a school to best help me reach them. Because I was newer to the position I would be playing in college, getting developed at a high level in an intense atmosphere was at the top of my list.

I wanted to be pushed.

Picking Georgia football over LSU

When I picked UGA over LSU it was nothing against LSU. It was more about what UGA had to offer. They were relentless in my recruiting and started coaching me during the week off my high school film. Showing me techniques and different flaws in my game I needed to fix.

They got to know me on a very personal level and started showing me how they would coach me if I came to UGA. When we went on our visit we went during the week so I went to all the practices and meetings. I loved how competitive it was and how in your face the coaches were.

WHO RECRUITS NASHVILLE BEST: Coaches confidential: How well do Tennessee football, Vanderbilt recruit Nashville, who is top competition?

More: Why Mason Curtis signed with Michigan football: It started with a June 2022 commitment

More: Why Jaylen Thompson signed with Michigan State football despite 2023 coaching change

The practice was fast paced, physical and the coaches demanded every detail be perfect. I knew after spending 48 hours with the team this was the place for me. It checked all the boxes and most importantly they had a proven system to develop defensive players. With Coach (Kirby) Smart there was no sales pitch. It was this is who we are, this is what we are about, and this is how we think you fit here. No other empty promises. He talked to me like a man and i loved that.

From then on I was a Bulldog and have not looked back. Go Dawgs!

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why Ondre Evans signed with Georgia football in own words