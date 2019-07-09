Why Omari Spellman believes he has something to prove with Warriors

After an NBA free agency opening week unparalleled in terms of drama and player movement, Warriors general manager Bob Myers and the Golden State front office have continued to make moves to try to fill out the 2019-20 roster.

It was announced Monday that the Dubs would send former first-round pick Damian Jones and a second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks for Omari Spellman. The 6-foot-9 forward, whom Atlanta selected with the No. 30 pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, had his first chance to speak to the media as a member of the Warriors on Monday night in Las Vegas.

Omari Spellman said he had a great draft workout with #Warriors & believed they had significant interest in him in 2018 draft plus comments on where he's at physically in terms of his weight management. pic.twitter.com/QMtadUPdsF — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) July 9, 2019

"Yeah, I had a really good workout with the Warriors," Spellman told reporters, mentioning that he felt the Warriors were very interested in him before last year's draft. The big man was a national champion at Villanova and played with Eric Paschall, who Golden State selected with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

"I don't think people give me credit, I feel like I'm better than people think I am."

Spellman certainly will be given an opportunity to prove the doubters wrong in Golden State, as the Warriors move forward with a youth movement and very limited roster flexibility.

