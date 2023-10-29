Why Ole Miss football safety Isheem Young didn't play against Vanderbilt

OXFORD — Ole Miss football safety Isheem Young missed the Rebels' 33-7 victory over Vanderbilt at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday due to disciplinary reasons, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said postgame.

"That was not medical," Kiffin said. "That was disciplinary. So, it's unfortunate."

Young started nine games for Ole Miss last season, and played over 40 snaps in two of the Rebels' first three games in 2023. His playing time has decreased since then. Since the onset of SEC play, he has yet to see more than 22 snaps in a game, according to Pro Football Focus data.

He was one of a few depth pieces on defense for the Rebels (7-1, 4-1 SEC) who didn't suit up against the Commodores (2-7, 0-5).

Defensive tackle Zxavian Harris did not play for the second straight week after Kiffin said Monday he expected to have him back. Neither did defensive back Demarko Williams, who was spotted pregame with a walking boot on his left foot.

It was a successful performance nonetheless for the Ole Miss defense, with the Rebels holding Vanderbilt to 229 yards of total offense.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

