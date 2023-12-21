Why Ole Miss football could be getting a reinforcement for Peach Bowl against Penn State

OXFORD — Linebacker transfer TJ Dudley is eligible to play for Ole Miss football in the Peach Bowl against Penn State, Rebels coach Lane Kiffin said on Wednesday.

Dudley transferred to Ole Miss this summer following his freshman season at Clemson, which dismissed him from the program. He did not receive the waiver necessary to play for the Rebels this season.

However, recent litigation and an NCAA statement granting eligibility to multi-transfer athletes will open the door for Dudley to play, even though he does not fit into that category.

"Before this rule, I've been saying since the middle of the year, he should be able to play in the bowl game," Kiffin said. "But, we had been told no until this ruling. So very happy for him."

Dudley appeared in four games with the Tigers last season in a redshirt year, meaning preserving that won't be in consideration when the Rebels (10-2) face the Nittany Lions (10-2) on Dec. 30 (11 a.m., ESPN).

He was a former four-star recruit.

"All that we've been told, he's been confirmed that he can play in the bowl game," Kiffin said. "That's neat for him that he can have the opportunity to do that. I think it should have been that way anyway."

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Lane Kiffin: Ole Miss football LB TJ Dudley eligible for Peach Bowl