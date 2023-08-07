Why Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin believes conference realignment is bad for athletes

OXFORD — When big-picture news breaks in college football, Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin usually has opinions. On Monday, he directed them toward the latest round of conference realignment, which will result in four Pac-12 schools leaving for the Big 12, and another four leaving for the Big Ten next summer.

Kiffin coached in the Pac-12 while at USC – which announced its move to the Big Ten last year. He said he doesn't believe the changes are good for student-athletes or fans.

"I think it's really sad for fans that want to travel to games," he said. "And we're just talking about football here. Let's talk about all the other sports that now you have to fly across the country. They play on weekdays. They get back at four in the morning. They have to go to school. Parents aren't going to be able to see (nearly) as many games."

Kiffin pointed toward financial considerations as the reason for the decision. According to reporting from insider Matt Fortuna, Oregon and Washington will initially receive $30 million annual shares of Big Ten media rights – half of what the other programs in the conference will make. That total will increase by $1 million every year until the completion of the conference's new TV deal with various networks.

According to Mark Faller of the Arizona Republic, the four new Big 12 programs – Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah – are expected to receive roughly $30 million in TV revenue from the conference.

"Tha's not for the betterment of the student-athlete at all," Kiffin said. "But it is what it is. It's about money.

"I hope nobody gets on these 17, 18-year-olds that make decisions based off NIL money when all these universities are doing it. And, it's just the tradition part. You're talking about 100 years of tradition just washed up for some more money."

