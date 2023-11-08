Why Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin often calls Georgia's Kirby Smart for advice

OXFORD — Though he's gone radio silent this week with Ole Miss football and Georgia set to face off, Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart is one of the first people Lane Kiffin turns to when he needs advice, the Rebels coach said Wednesday on the SEC Coaches Teleconference.

Smart and Kiffin were together on Nick Saban's coaching staff at Alabama during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, with Smart calling the defense and Kiffin serving as the offensive coordinator.

"I just think Kirby's really smart," Kiffin said. "And I really enjoy talking to smart, intelligent coaches that you can bounce things off of, or ask them how they do things, or how they deal with a player issue or injury or something. He's one of the first calls a lot of times if I'm looking for advice."

The fact that Georgia plays in the SEC East also allows the information to flow a bit more freely between Kiffin and Smart, Kiffin said.

The Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) have not played the Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0) since 2016, four years before Kiffin arrived in Oxford.

That changes on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN), when Ole Miss travels to Athens for one of the biggest games in recent program history.

"Kind of feel like nobody gives us a shot," Kiffin said. "... What do got to lose when no one expects you to win?"

