Why OLB coach Christian Robinson joined Alabama football staff under Kalen DeBoer

Alabama football added Christian Robinson as its outside linebacker coach this offseason under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Robinson joined the Crimson Tide staff after spending one season at Baylor, but moved around the SEC before that. He had stops at Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Georgia since starting his career. Robinson spoke with the media for the first time since joining the Crimson Tide staff and explained why he decided to join the Crimson Tide.

"I think in the country, there's not a place that you can walk into a home, a brand that you can walk into a home and be able to say that we can develop your son to reach his full potential and along the way we're going to win championships, that the expectation here. That's what the standard is. A lot of the families that I've known previously recruiting, they knew who I was and being at Alabama, able to sell that big picture and long-term vision," Robinson said.

At Baylor he coached inside linebackers, but — at both Florida and Auburn — he was just the linebackers coach, while also being the run game coordinator for the Tigers. He spent three seasons with the Gators, which was his first full time role after spending five years as a graduate assistant at three SEC schools.

Robinson is a former Georgia linebacker and played there from 2009-12.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Why Christian Robinson joined Kalen DeBoer first staff with Alabama football