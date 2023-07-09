Why OL play more critical to success for Alabama than QB in 2023

Everybody loves to talk about quarterbacks. Truth be told, the quarterbacks are either given too much credit for a team’s success, or too much blame for the inadequacies of a team. So it should come as no surprise that the only topic anybody wants to discuss this offseason relative to Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide is the quarterback battle in Tuscaloosa.

Whoever eventually wins the starting job for the Tide will play an important role in the team’s success or failures in 2023, but I am not so sure it’s the most critical position on the offense this fall. If Alabama doesn’t get its offensive line right this season, who the quarterback is becomes a moot point.

This spring, junior offensive tackle JC Latham made it clear what he and his fellow offensive linemen wanted the group to be known for in 2023. “I want us to be ruthless. I want guys to every time we line up and get ready to hike the ball, I want them to be scared of us. I want them to understand that we’re going to hit them in the mouth every single play, ready to go four quarters.”

Sophomore Tyler Booker backed up Latham’s comments with some strong words of his own. “We want that mentality of ‘Man we have to play Alabama this week. How are we going to stop that run?’ “That’s the mentality that we want to have and honestly do this through the spring. That’s how Alabama played when I was growing up. This is what I see Alabama football as. To be able to bring that back to what it was, it means the most. That mentality is throughout the room like everybody’s trying to finish blocks, push the pile, and things of that nature. That’s the mindset of the room.”

It’s clear that Alabama, under the direction of second-year offensive line coach Eric Wolford, wants to rewind the clock up front and return to a more physical style of play along the offensive line. But talking about it only gets you so far. Being able to execute it between the white lines on Saturdays in the fall is all that matters.

So, am I out of line for believing that the OL play in 2023 is more critical than QB? Let’s take a deeper look.

In 2021 and 2022, Alabama had one of the most elite quarterbacks in Crimson Tide history but was unable to capture the most prized possession. There were a lot of variables that led to the Tide being unable to win a national championship and one of those, and maybe one of the more critical ones was the fact that Alabama was not elite along the offensive line.

Over the past couple of seasons, it has been a struggle for the Tide to convert on third and short situations or near the goal line because the offensive line just wasn’t physical enough to get the push needed to convert. Looking at what Latham and Booker each had to say, Alabama has made a concentrated effort to change that narrative this offseason.

With Tommy Rees, an old-style play caller, taking over as offensive coordinator and with the backs that Alabama has this fall, the running game will be what drives the success of the Alabama football program in 2023.

Sure, the quarterback will need to make plays and take care of the football. But make no mistake, the starting five up front will play a much more important role in Alabama’s success. If they are truly physical and relentless like Latham and Booker desire, then watch out. If not, it could be a long season for the Tide.

