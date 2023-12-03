Why was Oklahoma State's defense run over by Texas in Big 12 championship? 'Speed kills'

ARLINGTON, Texas — Holding an ice pack against his swollen right cheek, Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin answered the media’s questions as best he could.

The 18th-ranked Cowboys seemed to have few answers for No. 7 Texas’ white-hot offense in the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium, other than to acknowledge that the Longhorns were too much for them in the 49-21 beatdown.

Too much size, too much speed, too much firepower.

The Cowboy defense didn’t collapse on the big stage, didn’t crumble under the pressure. They stepped in the ring with a heavyweight and took their blows, but lost.

Martin looked the part, with the egg-sized welt on his right cheekbone.

Texas running back Keilan Robinson (7) celebrates a touchdown in front of OSU's Cameron Epps (7) in the second half of the Longhorns' 49-21 win Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“This has happened, like, five times this year,” Martin said. “I don’t know how, but I keep getting hit in my cheekbones and it swells up. It’s weird.

“But it’s war, you know what I’m saying? If I gotta do this and go through all the pain inflicted for my guys, I’d do it a million times plus.”

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers had a Big 12 Championship Game record 452 passing yards with four touchdowns, but he rarely looked deep down the field. He benefited more from good play designs and the occasional busted coverage by OSU.

“They had some good concepts, good schemes,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “They did a good job of getting the ball quick into the hands of skill kids and getting kick-out blocks and getting down the field and making plays.”

The Cowboy defense wasn’t short on fight Saturday, and what seemed to frustrate first-year defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo the most was that his unit succeeded in a variety of areas of focus.

“We knew what we wanted to take away,” Nardo said. “They did a really good job of taking what we were willing to give them and running with it.”

Oklahoma State's Nathan Latu (92) and Oklahoma State's Justin Kirkland (97) walk off the field as Texas celebrates following the Big 12 Football Championship game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys and the Texas Longhorns at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

Especially after senior starter Korie Black left the game with an injury, Nardo was concerned about his young defensive backs getting beat deep. But they held up well.

Nardo knew the Texas run game had big-play potential because of their stout offensive line. But OSU gave up just 68 rush yards in the first half.

Yet the Longhorns found areas to attack. They began to focus on pass plays to the tight ends and running backs coming out of the backfield, in particular when they could get them in favorable matchups.

Then they’d go to their primary receivers, Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell, on shorter perimeter routes to let them get into space.

“I think if you look at our defense and what you want to do, you want to get the ball away from Nick Martin, get away from Collin Oliver,” Nardo said. “We activate Collin a lot as our fourth rusher, so reading him and throwing screens off of him was something they did pretty well.

“Running the football, early, I thought we did a pretty good job, so they just said, ‘OK, we’re not gonna beat our heads against a wall, we’re gonna throw the ball out here on the perimeter and let our guys that are really fast try to get some edge and get some positive yards.”

OSU running back Ollie Gordon II (0) is tackled by Texas defenders Byron Murphy II (90) and Jerrin Thompson (28) in the first half Saturday. Gordon was limited to 34 yards on 13 carries.

Even when OSU seemed to cover short perimeter throws well, Texas receivers wormed their way for positive yardage or beat a defender around the edge for a bigger gain.

Texas, however, isn’t just fast. They’re fast in bulk. Seemingly every player who touched the ball looked faster than the one before, and OSU couldn’t keep up.

“Speed kills,” Nardo said. “If you have speed, you can cause problems, because we’re not slow. We have speed. Our kids run well.

“When you got it everywhere, speed is something you always have to worry about.”

Nardo used a variety of pass-rush looks — sometimes just three rushers, sometimes as many as six — but they got to Ewers just once.

Even Gundy said the Longhorns looked faster in person than they had on tape. And when the Cowboys got down by a couple scores, play calling became much easier.

“We knew what kind of team they were and we knew they had speed,” Martin said. “Ultimately, I think we just came up short.

“We took some blows, tried to fight back. We couldn’t fight back in time.”

