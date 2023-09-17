Why Oklahoma State QB Gunnar Gundy earned an extra drive in Cowboys' loss to South Alabama

STILLWATER — With more than three minutes remaining in the third quarter Saturday night, Oklahoma State’s offense took over for its ninth possession of the game.

With how the Cowboys have rotated quarterbacks Alan Bowman, Gunnar Gundy and Garret Rangel this season by breaking the game into thirds, it was time for a new quarterback.

Instead, Gundy remained in the game for a fifth drive.

It led to the Cowboys’ lone touchdown in a frustrating 33-7 loss to South Alabama at Boone Pickens Stadium. And it raised questions.

On a night nothing went right for OSU, did a leader in the quarterback battle emerge?

Not exactly.

“When we came in at half, (the staff) didn’t want to count his last drive,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “So, they just rolled it over.”

Sep 16, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) throws a pass during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and South Alabama at Boone Pickens Stadium. South Alabama won 33-7. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Gunnar Gundy’s potential third drive began with 1:03 left on the clock in the second quarter with the Cowboys trailing 23-0. Gundy threw an incomplete pass, rushed for 6 yards and was sacked for a loss of 13 before OSU punted with 18 seconds left.

So, here’s a quick rundown of total drives for each quarterback through three games:

➤Gundy — 13

➤Bowman — 12

➤Rangel — 9

After a night in which they combined to complete just 16 of 35 passes for 114 yards, a touchdown and interception, there still appears to be little separation.

“We’ll watch this in the morning and figure out how they did based on the support that they had and then try to move forward from there,” Mike Gundy said.

Gundy did say that Rangel, who played only the final two drives, missed a day of practice this week due to an illness.

Sep 16, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Garret Rangel (13) warms up before an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and South Alabama at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Gunnar Gundy completed 9 of 18 passes for 64 yards and rushed for 27 yards.

Bowman earned his second straight start, but struggled at times. He completed 6 of 12 passes for 42 yards. He did throw an interception that led to a touchdown.

Bowman was also plagued by a drop of a would-be touchdown by Jaden Bray.

But the biggest issue was the Cowboys’ inability to have success up front. The offensive line again struggled.

“I would have to watch it,” Gundy said. “I’m looking at different things and then I look up and we’re either running or go down. It’s hard for me to tell right now.”

Still, the struggles up front complicate the decision-making process.

“We gotta protect the quarterback, right?” Gundy said. “If the quarterbacks are on the run all the time, it’s hard for them to play. We gotta look at it and make a decision.”

Frustrations mount for Cowboys defense

Gundy said the last week of practice was better than the week leading up to Arizona State.

Yet, nothing really seemed to go well.

For a defense that appeared to gain momentum in the desert, that only brought frustration.

“It’s always frustrating when it feels like nothing is clicking on defense, especially with these past two games,” OSU linebacker Collin Oliver said. “You literally have to say the next play. You have to have that mentality on the defensive side.

“Obviously, we have to bounce back from it and I believe we’re going to do that.”

Oliver and Co. all said they believed the defense tackled better. But it still got off to a slow start. That started with South Alabama’s ability to win battles up front.

“When we hit contact with them, you looked up and you’re like, ‘All right. We’re there,’” OSU defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo said. “Then all of a sudden it’s second-and-6 instead of second-and-9. And that changes the way you want to attack people.

“They were able to create favorable matchups and that’s something we need to do a better job of covering and eliminating from happening moving forward.”

OSU’s defense was working on a second straight second-half shutout until Brennan Presley fumbled away a punt, setting up a field goal in the fourth quarter. La’Damian Webb later scored on a 65-yard run.

“It’s just frustration,” Nardo said.

Kasey Dunn breaks down Alan Bowman interception

OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn couldn’t say for sure who was at fault for the second-quarter interception thrown by Bowman, other than to confirm the miscommunication between the players.

It appeared Bowman expected redshirt freshman receiver Talyn Shettron to turn in, But Shettron continued to run with his back to the ball as it was intercepted behind him.

Dunn said Shettron, who was playing in place of injured starter and leading receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, was running an in route on the play.

“If you roll into it at 8-10 (yards), it’s too early nine times out of 10,” Dunn said of the route. “I don’t know exactly the depth he was at. Maybe he was a little bit long and that’s what caused the problem. Maybe Bowman was a little bit quick getting back to the in and that might’ve compounded the problem. But they were definitely on different pages there and we gotta get that fixed.”

Sep 16, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman (7) talks with Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Talyn Shettron (2) after an interception during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and South Alabama at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Gundy suffers another loss to Group of Five team

The loss was the fifth to a Group of Five opponent during Gundy’s tenure and first since 2016.

Here is each previous loss:

➤2006: at Houston, 34-25

➤2007: at Troy, 41-23

➤2009: Houston, 45-35

➤2016: Central Michigan, 30-27

Sep 16, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; South Alabama Jaguars running back La'Damian Webb (3)runs past Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback D.J. McKinney (8) and Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Trey Rucker (9) during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and South Alabama at Boone Pickens Stadium. South Alabama won 33-7. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

La’Damian Webb shines against Cowboys

Webb was nearly a Cowboy during his winding college football journey. And he certainly looked comfortable at Boone Pickens Stadium.

The Jaguars’ senior rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.

“He was no short of great,” Oliver said.

Webb was offered by OSU when he left Jones (Mississippi) College in 2020 but opted to sign with Florida State instead. He later returned to Jones before landing at South Alabama.

A pair of Okies make impact for South Alabama

South Alabama tight end Lincoln Sefcik features a tattoo of Oklahoma on his left arm as a reminder of home. He was born in Stillwater and he graduated from Enid. And his father, Tim, played for the Cowboys.

So, Saturday night was special as he caught three passes for 21 yards.

He was half of a duo making a return to Oklahoma.

Linebacker Trey Kiser is from Sulphur, where he was a star running back and life-long Cowboys fan. He had five tackles and a quarterback hurry.

Both began their collegiate career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami, Oklahoma.

De’Zhaun Stribling injured early

Stribling suffered an injury trying to make a leaping catch on the game’s opening drive and did not return.

Gundy said it was not a serious injury.

“I think it’s just being cautious,” Gundy said.

Losing Stribling — the Cowboys’ leading receiver entering the game — led to more playing time for Shettron. He caught a pass for 15 yards and also had a 20-yard reception overturned after initially being ruled complete on the sideline.

OSU was also without star safety Kendal Daniels for a brief period. He said he was kneed in the ankle. He returned and finished the game.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OSU football gives Gunnar Gundy extra drive in loss vs. South Alabama