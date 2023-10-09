Why Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is preparing for Kansas' Jason Bean, not Jalon Daniels

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is focusing his attention on one Kansas quarterback this week.

And it’s not the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

Gundy fully expects Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean to make his third straight start in place of superstar Jalon Daniels when the Cowboys host No. 24-ranked Kansas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium.

“We have to prepare for Bean,” Gundy said during his weekly news conference Monday. “I don’t know what’s going on with Jalon Daniels, but he’s not been out there a couple of weeks.”

Big 12 football tiers: Where does OU's Brent Venables place in coach approval ratings?

Daniels is dealing with a lingering back injury that he re-aggravated two weeks ago in pregame warmups at Texas. He’s played in just three games this season and has yet to make a start in Big 12 play.

Daniels did not practice Monday, according to reports.

Jalon Daniels did not practice today, per Lance Leipold. #KUfball — Michael Swain (@MSwain247) October 9, 2023

He’s also played in just one game the past three seasons against the Cowboys, coming off the bench in 2020 and completing 3 of 5 passes for 2 yards while rushing for 4 yards on four carries.

Bean, a redshirt senior, was dominant against OSU last season in the 37-16 win with Daniels sidelined due to a different injury.

Bean completed 18 of 23 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on four carries, including a 73-yard score.

Gundy said he’s preparing for Bean based on the recent games. But if Daniels somehow comes back, not much changes.

“I don’t know that they change a lot when (Daniels is) in there,” Gundy said. “They’re going to do the same stuff, in my opinion. Now, he might bring a few things to the table differently. But we have to prepare for the guy that’s been out there the last three weeks or whatever.”

Here are more takeaways from Gundy’s visit with the media:

'It’s a mindset': How Nick Martin, Cameron Epps helped save Oklahoma State football season

Alan Bowman officially the starter

Breaking news … well, sort of.

Gundy said Alan Bowman will start again Saturday and basically closed the door on the quarterback battle.

“Yes,” Gundy said when asked if Bowman was the starter this week.

Asked about it later, Gundy expanded on the decision.

“There would have to be something odd happen now,” Gundy said. “There’s not a reason for us to do something. He’s played fine. He played pretty good in this last game. It’s more of we have to tell the other guys we're just going to go with him. That’s the hard part. They played OK.

“We’re molding everything around him and what we think he can do with us now.

Bowman completed 19 of 35 passes for 235 yards in Friday’s win over Kansas State.

More: What Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy had to say after win vs. Kansas State

Mike Gundy impressed by Dillon Gabriel in Red River Showdown win

With the rare Saturday off, Gundy took the day to sit at his home and watch games across the country.

That meant the annual Red River Showdown and OU’s 34-30 come-back win over Texas in the final seconds.

But Gundy wasn’t just watching as a college football fan.

“I have a notepad and a pen that sits by my chair and I have all my stuff around,” Gundy said. “I try to steal people’s plays and make notes. Anything I see that’s a good play, I write it down.”

Gundy even stayed up to watch USC’s triple-overtime win over Arizona. He noticed a play by Arizona.

“Things like that, I write them down, take notes,” Gundy said. “There’s a lot of smart coaches out there. Might as well steal their plays.”

Gundy said he took notes only on OU this time, considering Texas isn’t on OSU’s schedule.

And it was clear that quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who had the game-winning touchdown pass with 15 seconds remaining, was a big focus.

“They do have one note: Their quarterback’s a hell of a player,” Gundy said. “That was an easy one.”

Oklahoma State football report card: Give Mike Gundy, Cowboys credit for schooling K-State

Kansas State caused OSU’s red-zone struggles

Gundy doubled down on OSU’s issues in the red zone against Kansas State.

“They kicked our ass,” Gundy said. “That was real simple. I’m being honest. Scheme-wise maybe we could have adjusted a couple of things, but we didn’t get any movement.

“The offensive line played good in this game. But in that particular area, we didn’t get any movement.”

Gundy did say it’s harder than ever to get even just a yard in college football. He noticed it Saturday while watching games across the country.

But his Cowboys need to find a way, because attempting six field goals every week is not a winning formula.

“We got to find a way to score touchdowns,” Gundy said.

'We needed it': How Oklahoma State football's offense let loose in upset of Kansas State

Offensive creativity a result of success

OSU ran a flea flicker, a double pass and more in the first half Friday, a stark difference in playcalling from the first four games of the season.

Gundy said there was a simple reason for that.

“We had it in but we hadn’t had the chance to do it,” Gundy said. “You don’t want to do those plays when you’re behind three touchdowns or behind by two touchdowns because the defense is not set up for it.

“You have to stay on the chains and have some balance to allow you to open up the Rolodex of things that you can do in a game. We just haven’t been in that situation.”

Gundy did say the Cowboys changed some offensive schemes the past few weeks in an effort to find more success.

“We went back to some basic stuff and we lessened the different ways we run the football and said, ‘Let’s get good at two or three things and see if we can get downhill,’” Gundy said.

“Some of the things that we did against Kansas State, we’ve had for six weeks. We just didn’t have the chance to get to them.”

More: Alex Hale ties an Oklahoma State football record & more key stats from win vs Kansas State

Extra points

➤Redshirt freshman safety Cameron Epps was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after he snagged two interceptions — returning one for a touchdown — in just his second-career start. He also had a huge pass breakup on the Wildcats’ final drive.

➤Gundy said Jason Brooks Jr. and Cole Birmingham rotated at left guard for the first time this season against Kansas State, partly due to both being “beat up a little bit.”

➤Linebacker Justin Wright underwent season-ending knee surgery last week and intends to apply for a medical hardship to return for a seventh season.

“He doesn’t feel comfortable and he needs more rehab,” Gundy said. “He’s not comfortable. You can’t put him out there. It could be a month or so before he does, so then he would burn a lot of games.”

➤OSU's road game at West Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 21, will kick off at 2:30 p.m., the Big 12 announced. The game will be televised on ESPN.

Jacob Unruh covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Jacob? He can be reached at junruh@oklahoman.com or on X/Twitter at @jacobunruh. Sign up for the Oklahoma State Cowboys newsletter to access more OSU coverage. Support Jacob’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football: Mike Gundy preparing for KU QB Jason Bean