Why Oklahoma St. is motivated after being 'slighted a little bit'

Sophomore forward Antonio Gordon has opted to enter the transfer portal and has been released from his scholarship at Kansas State, head coach Bruce Weber announced Monday (March 15). “Antonio has entered the transfer portal,” said Weber. A 6-foot-9 forward from Lawton, Oklahoma, Gordon played in 47 games with 21 starts in his two-year career with the Wildcats, averaging 4.9 points on 41.8 percent (89-of-213) shooting, including 22.2 percent (18-of-81) from 3-point range, with 4.6 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game.