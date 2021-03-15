Why Oklahoma St. is motivated after being 'slighted a little bit'

TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball is the undisputed Big Ten regular-season champions and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1993 when head coach Juwan Howard was playing for the Maize and Blue and helped lead his squad to the national title game. After going 19-12 in his first season and seeing the postseason get canceled due to the global COVIID-19 pandemic, Howard navigated a unique offseason, brought in six new players, including two key transfers in fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith, senior guard Chaundee Brown and freshman center Hunter Dickinson, and had his team rolling from there.