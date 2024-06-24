Why Oklahoma Sooners AD Joe Castiglione says new arena 'needs to happen in Norman now'

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione continues to campaign for Norman’s proposed $1 billion entertainment district.

The district, which would be located in the University North Park area, would house the Sooners’ basketball and women’s gymnastics arena. Following OU’s Board of Regents meeting Friday in Ardmore, Castiglione was asked about the Norman Planning Commission’s approval of the Rock Creek Entertainment District Project Plan during its June 13 meeting ahead of city council’s vote.

“We're undeterred,” Castiglione said. “We're very excited and passionate about it because we believe it's good for the city of Norman and Cleveland County. It often gets discussed without connecting the two pieces. It's the synergy of both, the new arena and the entertainment district.”

The proposed district would be divided into two tax increment financing districts. A TIF is a public financing method used to support redevelopment, infrastructure and other community-improvement projects.

OU athletic director Joe Castiglione and coach Patty Gasso watch during a celebration of Oklahoma Sooners fourth consecutive softball national championship at Love's Field in Norman, Okla., Saturday, June 8, 2024.

In addition to basketball games and women’s gymnastics meets, the expectation is the arena would host concerts and other events as well. The arena, which leaders expect to open in time for the 2027-28 basketball season, would be surrounded by retail shops, bars and a hotel.

According to those leading the proposal, the district would create at least 5,000 new jobs, as well as new housing units for at least 3,000 Norman residents.

At a June 5 meeting, OU leaders said university and private investments would provide $100 million of the $330 million needed for the new arena, which includes a parking garage. The majority of the project cost ($298 million) is the arena’s construction cost while more than $30 million will go toward infrastructure.

Until June 13, discussions of the proposed entertainment district had been delayed since December. The Norman City Council approved a special election for residents to vote on the tax increment financing districts for the proposed entertainment district during its June 11 meeting.

The public vote, scheduled for Aug. 27, is not legally binding. However, if council approves the plan, Norman voters could request a referendum petition challenging the decision.

“We know there's been a necessary process in place,” Castiglione said. “We followed it to the tee every step of the way. We’ve provided forums, we've been part of one on one conversations, we're going anywhere and everywhere where people want to talk about it and try to make sure that they have all the available information necessary so they can make great decisions.”

Castiglione unveiled more renderings of OU’s proposed new $330 million arena on June 13.

He was joined by OU women’s basketball coach Jennie Baranczyk and women’s gymnastics coach K.J. Kindler, who spoke in support of the plan. Castiglione not only believes the Sooners need a new basketball and women’s gymnastics arena but the city will benefit from it as well.

“Ultimately, it's something that needs to happen in Norman, now,” Castiglione said. “Because it really creates another high level of improvement in a transformative way that goes right with our move to the SEC, which we've called it many times a transformative opportunity.

“So we believe that the synergy of it all working together is going to pay massive dividends for our communities and generations to come.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Why Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione believes new arena 'needs to happen'