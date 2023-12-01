Why Ohio State is likely bound for Orange Bowl if it misses College Football Playoff

If Ohio State misses out on the College Football Playoff, its likely postseason destination is the Orange Bowl.

That’s because the bowl has an affiliation with the Big Ten, among other leagues, leaving the Buckeyes as a potential selection when the pairings are finalized Sunday.

“You can’t but not look at Ohio State and say they’re very much in this mix,” said Eric Poms, the Orange Bowl’s chief executive officer.

The Orange Bowl is bound to match up a team from the Atlantic Coast Conference with the highest-ranked at-large team among the Big Ten, Southeastern Conference and Notre Dame.

The Ohio State Buckeyes take the field before the Discover Orange Bowl between Ohio State and Clemson at Sun Life Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Friday night, January 3, 2014. As of half time the Ohio State Buckeyes led the Clemson Tigers 22 - 20.(The Columbus Dispatch / Eamon Queeney)

If chalk holds following the conference championship games on Friday and Saturday, the Buckeyes could be bound for South Florida at the end of the month.

They were No. 6 in the selection committee’s penultimate rankings following their loss at archrival Michigan, making them the highest-ranked at-large team from the Big Ten or SEC for at least this week. They were also 11 spots ahead of the Fighting Irish, which were No. 17.

Some bowl games maintain additional flexibility in their selection process. The Rose Bowl has a clause in its bylaws that allow it to select a lower-ranked team from a conference affiliate if it is among a cluster in the rankings.

But there is no such caveat in place for the Orange Bowl.

“Part of the reason why,” Poms said, “is because we have multiple conferences and Notre Dame that are involved, so there is an objectively to this.”

More: Is there a path to the College Football Playoff left for Ohio State?

More: Join the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Bill Rabinowitz, Joey Kaufman Adam Jardy

The scenario in which Ohio State is unable to plot a narrow path back into the playoff for a second straight year and is also not selected by the Orange Bowl figures to involve Georgia falling to Alabama in the SEC championship game on Saturday.

If the loss is so devastating that it drops the Bulldogs outside of the top-four, it could leave them ahead of the Buckeyes and make them highest-ranked team among the Big Ten, SEC and Notre Dame that is not headed for the playoff.

The eighth-ranked Crimson Tide appear less of a factor. Even if they surpass the Buckeyes in the rankings with an upset of Georgia, they would not be eligible for selection by the Orange Bowl. Poms said the bowl could not take Alabama as it would be the SEC champion. The next-highest ranked teams from the Big Ten and SEC this week were Penn State at No. 10 and Mississippi at No. 11.

“It focuses on where does Georgia land,” Poms said. “Do they stay in the top-four? Do they fall outside? If they fall outside, how do they compare to Ohio State?”

That possible scenario in which the Orange Bowl ends up with the Bulldogs instead of the Buckeyes would leave Ohio State in another New Year’s Six bowl game.

The selection committee would put the Buckeyes in the Cotton, Fiesta or Peach bowls. None of them have conference tie-ins. The Rose and Sugar bowls are the semifinal sites for the playoff in its final year with a four-team format.

“You really don’t know until you get to Selection Sunday until the rankings are shared with us and the conference and Notre Dame,” Poms said.

Such a dramatic fall by Georgia might be a bit unlikely. The Bulldogs are the two-time defending champions and moved up to No. 1 two weeks ago.

If the Buckeyes end up in the Orange Bowl, which is to be held on Dec. 30, they are likely to face Louisville, either the result of the Cardinals upsetting Florida State in the ACC championship game or being the highest-ranked team from the conference if the fourth-ranked Seminoles make the playoff.

There is a small possibility of North Carolina State being picked if Louisville, which was No. 14 in the rankings this week, falls behind the Wolfpack, who were No. 19.

A bid to the Orange Bowl would be only the third ever for the Buckeyes, who previously appeared in the game at the end of their 2013 and 1976 seasons. In their last trip a decade ago, they suffered a 40-35 loss to Clemson, while they defeated Colorado, 27-10, nearly half a century ago.

The Peach Bowl is the only other New Year’s Six bowl in which Ohio State has fewer appearances.

A potential appearance by the Buckeyes, one of the biggest brands in college football, would be much-welcomed for the Orange Bowl.

“It’s always an honor to have Ohio State in your bowl game,” Poms said. “I think every one of the bowl games across the country would share that sentiment.”

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football likely bound for Orange Bowl if out of CFP