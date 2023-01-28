Why Ohio State’s hire of James Laurinaitis is a great move for Ryan Day

It’s not always big news when a graduate assistant is hired, but as Ohio State announced that former player James Laurinaitis was joining Ryan Day’s staff, it was viewed as a great addition.

“Little Animal” brings a bit of coaching experience as he held the same position last year for Notre Dame. His playing experience is obvious, many view Laurinaitis’ four-year stint with the Buckeyes as one of the best stretches for a linebacker in the storied program’s history.

Even though the addition of a non-coordinator shouldn’t seem like an important hire, this one was. These are reasons why I believe that Day’s decision to bring in Laurinaitis is a great move.

Showing former Buckeyes they can have success in Columbus post-playing career

Why it matters

Although Little Animal didn’t get his coaching start at home, Laurinaitis is coming back to Columbus with experience at his position. Look at the career path that his former teammate Brian Hartline has had, the upward movement potential is there. Just because their playing careers are over, doesn’t mean their football lives are too. By hiring former Buckeye stars, it shows current players that there is more than one path to success in the football world.

The experience at linebacker

Welcome home, @JLaurinaitis55! 🙌 Thought of this Paul Keels soundbite when we saw that the @OhioStAthletics Hall of Famer is returning to @OhioStateFB. pic.twitter.com/3gfz5kUF38 — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) January 27, 2023

Why it matters

One of the most decorated linebackers in the history of the program, Laurinaitis brings recent experience to the table. He was on the other sideline during this past season’s opener, as he coached Notre Dame in the same capacity. The top three leading tackles for the Irish last year were all linebackers, Laurinaitis needs to be credited for some of that success. He’ll be coaching a unit that brings back both starters from last year (Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers) but depth will be needed to be built.

Inside knowledge of a big opponent this fall

Why it matters

These two teams are obviously linked, with Notre Dame having a former Buckeye, [autotag]Marcus Freeman[/autotag] as their head coach. Defensive end [autotag]Javontae Jean-Baptiste[/autotag] transferred there, which gives the Fighting Irish some insight as to what goes on in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. It’s a bit different with Laurinaitis, a coach who can give a much better scouting report on the Golden Domers. The Buckeyes won this trade.

Recruiting respect

This will be an adjustment for Notre Dame's recruiting efforts with 2024 linebackers. Laurinaitis had multiple excellent relationships with its top linebacker targets. https://t.co/CblA9bgyKK — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) January 27, 2023

Why it matters

High school players want to be developed by coaches who have been where they want to be. Look at what is happening at Colorado with [autotag]Deion Sanders[/autotag], especially with their cornerback recruiting. They want to be taught by the best and Laurinaitis can be considered that. A three-time All-American, winning the Lott Trophy, Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, and the Jack Lambert Trophy twice, the new Ohio State graduate assistant brings hardware to recruits’ living rooms. Not only that, 8 years of NFL experience as well. Recruits will want to learn from him.

