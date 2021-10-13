Why Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is a Top Quarterback in College Football

Associated Press

Georgia's former insurance commissioner will spend more than seven years in prison, as he finally accepted responsibility Tuesday for a $2.5 million fraud even as a federal judge lambasted him for lying from the stand during his July trial. U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen sentenced Jim Beck to seven years, three months in federal prison, less than the 10 years federal prosecutors had originally aimed for, but more than the five years Beck's lawyers argued was enough. The charges stemmed from Beck's scheme to channel more than $2.5 million from the Georgia Underwriting Association through a series of companies to his own bank accounts.