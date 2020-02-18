Why offseason change of scenery could benefit Marquise Goodwin, 49ers

Marquise Goodwin led the 49ers with a career-high 962 yards receiving in 2017. Since then, he has combined for only 581 yards over the last two seasons.

Goodwin, 29, is under contract for the next two seasons but a change of scenery this offseason could benefit both he and the 49ers.

Through injuries and off-field adversity, Goodwin has only played 20 regular-season games the last two years. Just two years after being his top target, Goodwin has fallen down coach Kyle Shanahan's depth chart.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Parting ways with Goodwin this offseason also would give him more time to chase a dream away from the gridiron.

"The Niners would save a little less than $4 million on the salary cap by parting ways with Goodwin, and it would also allow Goodwin, a world-class long jumper, to follow through on his intention to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo," ESPN's Nick Wagoner recently wrote.

Goodwin was placed on season-ending injured reserve on December 10 after dealing with multiple knee and foot issues. Though his time with the 49ers might come to an end, Goodwin clearly still believes in himself.

FASTEST IN THE LEAGUE... i got ROUTES and i got HANDS... keep sleepin & counting me out because of uncontrollables. I'll remind y'all this season. I been bustin my a$$ since I got hurt, rehabbing every day and training HARD! I PROMISE YOU GON FEEL ME, OML! — MG (@marquisegoodwin) February 15, 2020

The seven-year veteran hauled in just 12 catches for 186 yards and one touchdown over nine games in 2019. The 49ers' receiving corps will be led by Deebo Samuel next season after he opened as eyes as a rookie. Kendrick Bourne is expected back as a restricted free agent, and Jalen Hurd and Trent Taylor are returning from injuries.

Story continues

[RELATED: Juice sick of Jimmy G, Shanahan criticism after Super Bowl]

San Francisco likely will target a receiver in the draft as this year's class is loaded. They also could look at adding a veteran in free agency or brining free-agent Emmanuel Sanders back.

Goodwin is on the outside looking in. Sometimes, change is best for both parties.

Why offseason change of scenery could benefit Marquise Goodwin, 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area