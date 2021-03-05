Why offensive lineman B.J. Finney had trouble fitting in with the Seahawks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Camenker
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Why offensive lineman B.J. Finney had trouble fitting in with the Seahawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Last offseason, the Seattle Seahawks made a low-budget signing in an effort to help upgrade their offensive line. They gave a two-year, $8 million deal to B.J. Finney after Finney spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Finney had played in 59 games for the Steelers as a top interior backup and spot starter. Seattle was hopeful that he may emerge as the team's starting center or that he could fill in as a starting guard option for the team.

Instead, Finney played just 29 special teams snaps for the Seahawks before he was shipped out as part of the Carlos Dunlap trade. And there is, apparently, a reason that he never quite caught on in Seattle.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Finney was unable to properly train last offseason because of the COVID-19 restrictions placed on free-agent signings. He couldn't take a physical because of the pandemic, but if he failed his physical at a later date, that meant his $2 million signing bonus would be voided.

As such, Finney showed up to camp out of shape and was unable to work his way enough into shape to see playing time on offense. As a source told Fowler, it was just a "bad situation" for Finney.

It put a player like him in a bad situation -- he literally couldn't work out to get in shape, and he was in a funk all year because of it. This is the one time you can set yourself up for life, and if you tweak your back or do anything, you're in jeopardy of losing your contract.

Jeremy Fowler via a source close to Finney

Those certainly are unfortunate circumstances for Finney. While the Seahawks ended up fielding a decent starting unit across the interior line, as Mike Iupati, Ethan Pocic, and Damien Lewis forming an effective trio, their depth wasn't great and it was tested when Iupati and Pocic combined to miss eight games.

Had Finney worked out, he could've patched that hole and given the Seahawks insurance on the interior this offseason, as Iupati has retired as Pocic is set to be a free agent. Instead, the team is still looking for upgrades across the offensive line as they look to appease Russell Wilson, who is reportedly frustrated with the team's blocking.

Still, the Seahawks did fill a big in-season need by acquiring Dunlap for Finney and a seventh-round pick, so it didn't end up being a total loss.

Maybe if Finney can work his way back into shape, he'll have a chance to latch on somewhere as a top backup again. Either way, it's certainly a shame that things didn't work out for him in Seattle.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Bears’ top priority at QB is a Russell Wilson trade

    When Russell Wilson‘s agent put out word that he was willing to accept a trade, the Bears were among the four teams on Wilson’s list. And the Bears are very open to that. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears have prioritized trading for Wilson as they make their plans to upgrade [more]

  • Former Seahawks WR Josh Gordon tweets to explain his release

    The Seattle Seahawks have officially released wide receiver Josh Gordon and tight end Greg Olsen, who will be retiring from the NFL.

  • Report: Russell Wilson trade drama making Seahawks unhappy

    We all know Wilson is unhappy with the Seahawks, but apparently the feeling's mutual.

  • Two former Badgers receive NFL Scouting Combine invites

    Two former Wisconsin Badgers received invites today to the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine. Rachad Wildgoose is ranked No. 239 prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft . Cole Van Lanen is ranked No. 383 overall prospect in the class

  • Report: Three NFL officials will not return

    The NFL announced Friday the hiring of Maia Chaka as the second woman and first Black woman among the NFL’s on-field officials. That means at least one official from last season won’t return. Football Zebras reports the number so far is three as officials Ruben Fowler, Tom Symonette and Bart Longson will not return to [more]

  • Latest On the QB Carousel and Free Agency

    Nick Mensio recaps the week's news and checks in on the latest with Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson and other QBs. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sport)

  • Von Miller avoids charges after criminal investigation

    Both police and the district attorney have declined to reveal the allegations against Miller.

  • UCLA holds off Washington, 58-46, advances to Pac-12 semis

    No. 9 UCLA starts and finishes strong to hold off Washington and advance to the semifinals of the Pac-12 Tournament.

  • Can Joey Gallo take hot start to Texas Rangers’ spring training into regular season?

    The Gold Glove-winning right fielder already has three home runs, but he is more concerned about the quality of his at-bats.

  • Coming 2 America is a royally underwhelming parody of its predecessor

    Eddie Murphy’s 1988 romantic comedy Coming To America was, like so much of the star’s filmography, a showcase for his remarkable character work. Drawing from his Saturday Night Live days, Murphy flexed not only his indelible charm as a leading man but also his chameleon-like flair for performance, parading a roster of over-the-top personalities under pounds of prosthetics. His one-person ensemble only accentuated an already engaging story of a man and a woman determined to find love on their own terms—a tale that reached sweet finality when Prince Akeem Joffer (Murphy) and his newly wedded wife, Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley), rode their bridal chariot into the sunset.

  • Top 10 returning Texas Longhorns on offense according to PFF

    According to Pro Football Focus, here are the top 4 returning players . No. 1 Casey Thompson, Quarterback, PFF Grade: 84.1. No. 2 Roschon Johnson, Running Back, PFF Grade: 78.6. No. 3 Bijan Robinson, Running Back, PFF Grade: 75.1 . No. 4 Jordan Whittington, Wide Receiver, PFF Grade: 74.4

  • He made Ric Flair famous: Charlotte wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. dies at 76.

    Crockett made Charlotte pro wrestling’s epicenter with the NWA in a studio off South Boulevard.

  • Report: Bears have ‘prioritized’ trading for Russell Wilson

    While the Seahawks have no plans to trade him, the Bears appear to have found their quarterback target this offseason in Russell Wilson.

  • Anfernee Simons is ready to 'do something that somebody has never seen' in the Dunk Contest

    Ant is ready to take flight!

  • NFL could still investigate, discipline Von Miller

    The news that Broncos linebacker Von Miller won’t face charges ends the involvement of the criminal justice system. It doesn’t mean the matter conclusively and completely has ended, however. The NFL still has the power to investigate and to discipline Miller under the Personal Conduct Policy, if the NFL sees fit. In the aftermath of [more]

  • Autopsy: California's 'I-5 Strangler' was strangled himself

    A California serial killer who authorities say strangled and raped at least seven women was fatally choked himself in a state prison, officials said Wednesday. Roger Reece Kibbe, 81, known as the “I-5 Strangler” in the 1970s and 1980s, was spotted unresponsive Sunday in his cell at Mule Creek State Prison southeast of Sacramento — his 40-year-old cellmate standing nearby. An autopsy showed Kibbe had been manually strangled, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said, calling the death a homicide.

  • Report: Tiger Woods told cops he didn’t remember driving

    Tiger Woods told responding deputies to his single-vehicle crash last week that he did not know how the accident happened and didn't remember driving, USA Today reported Thursday. USA Today cited a copy of the search warrant affidavit that was used by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to obtain the black box in the SUV Woods was driving. A sheriff's deputy said Wednesday the warrant is a matter of course in LA County and considered part of the department's due diligence.

  • Todd McShay's new 2021 NFL Mock Draft has Patriots taking elite defensive prospect

    ESPN expect Todd McShay just posted his third 2021 NFL Mock Draft, and he projects the Patriots to select an elite defensive prospect in the first round.

  • Senate stalls on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID aid bill over jobless benefits fight

    U.S. Senate Democrats' effort to advance President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill stalled on Friday as senators jousted over how long to extend enhanced unemployment benefits and how much to offer during the pandemic. After the Senate defeated a last-ditch attempt by some of Biden's fellow Democrats to raise the federal minimum wage, work on his first major legislative package since taking office in January ground to a halt for hours as senators met behind closed doors to find a way forward. "We're completely stalled out," No. 2 Senate Republican John Thune told reporters.

  • Tighter Eligibility for Stimulus Payments Could Exclude 12 Million More Americans

    The amendment would mean individuals who make more than $80,000 or couples making more than $160,000 would not get a stimulus check.