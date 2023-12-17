Why Oak Grove defensive lineman Caleb Moore plans to honor Southern Miss football commitment

HATTIESBURG – Caleb Moore was one of the many stars on display Saturday at the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star high school football game. It was also an opportunity for him to play at M. M. Roberts Stadium, his future home.

The Oak Grove three-star defensive lineman is Southern Miss football’s top commitment in the 2024 class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Moore confirmed after the game to The Hattiesburg American that he will be signing with the Golden Eagles when the early signing period opens on Wednesday.

“It felt good,” Moore said after Alabama defeated Mississippi 26-17. “First time being on the field, I like it. I can’t wait to be here in the spring.”

Moore, listed at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, pledged to Southern Miss in June over offers from Alabama, Texas, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and others. He’s tabbed as the 18th-best player in the state and 62nd-best defensive linemen.

There were questions whether or not Moore would stick with his commitment as Memphis and Western Kentucky both extended offers in the fall during Southern Miss’ 3-9 season. The Golden Eagles also fired three defensive coaches when the season ended – including defensive line coach Brandon Lacy – but Moore, along with most of the projected class, haven’t changed their plans.

Southern Miss has yet to hire a new defensive line coach, but has added a new defensive coordinator in Clay Bignell from Eastern Illinois. Coach Will Hall said on Friday’s “Super Talk Eagle Hour” radio show that he plans on hiring a defensive line coach next.

“Family,” Moore said of why he picked Southern Miss. “They treat me right and treat me like family. They take care of me, they text me, checking up with me about school and life. They look out for me.”

MADDOX PICKS OLE MISS: Lane Kiffin flips Oak Grove quarterback Anthony Maddox to Ole Miss football from Texas A&M

All of the positions in Saturday's game were rotated with 40 players selected to each roster. Moore did not record a tackle, but he did lead Oak Grove with 10 sacks and four forced fumbles during the season and on the way to the MHSAA Class 7A championship.

When asked what he learned from the week’s worth of practices and Saturday’s game with some of Mississippi and Alabama’s most-talented prospects, Moore found value from an indirect skill.

“Waking up early in the morning with 6:30 practice, I’m not used to that,” Moore said. “So I just got to get used to getting up in the morning and practicing hard. Two-a-day practices were tough, but our team got through.”

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Oak Grove's Caleb Moore plans to honor Southern Miss football commitment